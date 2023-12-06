These Are the Best 5G Mobile Plans in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While the Big Three telcos – Telstra, Optus and Vodafone – have been touting 5G plans for a few years now, we’ve seen a fairly recent increase in the number of smaller providers that have access to this mobile network. This means that, thanks to these smaller mobile providers, you’re now able to access the 5G network at a cheaper price.

So what does a 5G plan offer? When compared to the previous generation of mobile networks, access to a 5G network means you’ll deal with less network congestion and lag, with faster overall speeds.

Before you sign up for a 5G mobile plan, there are a few things you need to check beforehand. Firstly, you’ll need to make sure you live in an area that is covered by the telco’s 5G network. Some telcos have better network coverage than others as well. Secondly, you’ll need a handset that has 5G support. While this feature is pretty standard on most modern smartphones, if you’re using something a bit older, you might be able to access the 5G network.

Here are the best 5G mobile plans in Australia, broken down by price.

The best 5G mobile plans under $30 per month

While there are a fair few 5G mobile plans available for under $30 per month, most of these are introductory deals. For example, Telstra is currently offering its $35 SIM-only plan for $17, while Optus‘ $45 plan is available for $25, but these discounted prices only last for when you sign up.

If you want to keep your 5G mobile plan under $30 indefinitely, then you have a couple of cheap options.

First is Aldi Mobile, which has a 25GB plan for $29 per month – plus a $5 upfront fee. The telco is also currently running an offer where you’ll get double data for your first three recharges, to a total of 50GB.

Up next is Belong, which is Telstra’s budget brand. It has a fairly similar SIM-only plan where you’ll get 25GB of data for a flat rate of $29 per month.

If you want a bit more data, Amaysim has a 32GB 5G SIM-only plan for $30 per 28-day renewal.

Aldi and Belong are powered by Telstra’s 5G network, while Amaysim is powered by Optus.

The best 5G mobile plans under $50 per month

Both Tangerine and MATE are offering their 32GB plans with double data for the first three months (that’s 64GB, all up). You’ll pay $33 per month with Tangerine, and $35 per month with MATE. Both telcos are powered by Telstra’s 5G network

If you go with Belong, you’ll pay $35 per month for a 40GB plan, which includes an extra 20GB of data for the first 12 months of your plan (to a total of 60GB). This extra 20GB data offer is also available for Belong’s 100GB plan, which is priced at $45 per month.

If you want a lot of data while paying $50 or less per month, there are a few telcos that are offering mobile plans with discounted prices or double data offers.

With Aldi Mobile, you’ll get an extra 120GB of data for your first three recharges for $49 per 30-day renewal. From the fourth recharge, your data cap will drop from 240GB back to the standard 120GB.

Meanwhile, Superloop, Exetel, NuMobile and MATE are all offering 5G SIM-only plans that come with 200GB of data for the first three months/recharges, before dropping back down to 100GB allowances.

If you want to keep a consistent price and data allowance, Amaysim has a 120GB plan that’s a flat rate of $50 per month.

The best 5G mobile plans over $50 per month

As we push past the $50 mark, the data allowances from mobile providers really ramps up, with a fair few offering double data bonuses.

MORE, Superloop, Exetel, Tangerine, NuMobile and MATE are all offering a 300GB data allowance for the first three months/recharges of your 5G SIM-only plan, before dropping back to 150GB once the deal period ends.

If you want the best bang for your buck when it comes to a huge data cap, Optus is currently offering a 500GB plan for $69 per month. This price lasts for the first 12 months of your connection, before increasing to $89 per month thereafter.

For comparison, Optus’ 220GB plan is $69 per month, while its 300GB plan is $89 per month, so you’ll be getting considerably more data with this 500GB plan either way. Telstra’s 300GB plan is $95 per month, while Vodafone’s 300GB plan is $60 per month.

