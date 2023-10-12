Beat Price Hikes With These Great Value Mobile Plans

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Telstra, Optus and plenty of other mobile providers have pulled up their prices in recent months. If those hikes have you burning cash on the cost of your current mobile plan then it may be time to do what the skeleton says and hit the bricks.

Thankfully, there are plenty of decent deals going around this month when it comes to mobile plans. If you’re in the market for a thriftier mobile provider, you’re a little spoiled for choice. Check out the widget below for a snapshot of what to expect.

Our pick of the lot here is likely going to be the TPG 12GB Mobile plan. As far as budget-friendly postpaid plans go, this one is hard to beat.

As you might guess given the name, this mobile plan comes with 12GB of data each month. It also includes unlimited national calls and texts with coverage powered by the Vodafone 4G network. TPG will throw in international calls to 35 destinations for an extra $5 per month if you need it.

Those inclusions usually add up to a monthly bill of $20 per month. If you’re a new customer, TPG will cut that asking price in half for your first six months. Once the honeymoon period is over, you’re free to shop around for a better deal or stick it out.

Here’s how this plan compares to other SIM-only mobile plans with a similar data allowance.

One thing that the TPG plan I mentioned before doesn’t include is 5G. If making the most of faster speeds that shiny new smartphones like the iPhone 15 or Pixel 8 are capable of is a priority, then the Belong 25GB mobile plan is a budget-friendly option you may want to consider.

This plan comes with 25GB of excess-charge free data, unlimited standard calls and texts plus unlimited calls and texts to 15 countries. As mentioned, there’s also an unlimited data bank and access to the Telstra 5G network with speeds capped at 150Mpbs. That’s a lot of plan for a fairly lean asking price.

Check out the widget below for a sense of how this one compares to some of the other 5G alternatives.

Fergus Halliday

