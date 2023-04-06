Belong Bundle Deal: Get A Few Months’ Free Mobile Coverage With This NBN Plan

Belong is currently offering $15 off the first six months if you sign up for its NBN 100 plan before the end of April, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg regarding the potential savings that come with switching to this particular internet provider.

The Belong Premium Unlimited plan is ordinarily priced at $90 per month, but if you sign up this month, you’ll pay just $75 per month for the first six months instead. After that honeymoon period is up, you’ll revert to the usual rate. Still, it’s a solid $45 in savings on what you’d be paying otherwise.

As with Belong’s internet offering writ large, this NBN plan is a no-contract one. That means you’re free to shop around and find a better plan when it stops making sense for your specific financial situation, or you find a deal worth switching to.

Another thing that this NBN plan shares with the rest of the Belong roster is that signing up for it gets you a free Belong Mobile SIM that comes preloaded with $80 in credit. This can be used towards any of Belong’s mobile plans, which all run on the Telstra mobile network.

The one catch is that you must be a new Belong Mobile customer. Check out the widget below for a comprehensive snapshot of your options.

Even if a $15 discount on the cost of your NBN 100 connection isn’t quite as good a deal as some of the other promotions going around this month, the ability to bundle and save on your mobile bill as well is hard to pass up. The fact that you have a bit of choice in how you want to use that $80 in credit is just icing on the cake.

For those looking to subsidise their mobile coverage for as long as possible, the Belong 20GB Mobile Plan is your best bet. It even comes with 5G, though your speeds will be capped at 100Mpbs.

There aren’t any extra perks beyond the comprehensive coverage offered by the Telstra wholesale network. Still, $80 in credit should cover you for three months with this particular plan.

As with Belong’s NBN plans, this mobile plan is a no-contract affair. You’re free to jump ship as soon as you’ve used your free Belong Mobile credit up.

