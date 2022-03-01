Euphoria Season 3: Here’s What We Know After That Finale

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It seems like just yesterday we were all hyped about the long-awaited return of Euphoria’s second season, and just like that, it’s over. No matter where you land on this season there is another one on the way, so what do we know about Euphoria season 3 right now?

Spoilers for Euphoria season 2 ahead.

Euphoria plot: What do we know about season 3?

We don’t know a whole lot about Euphoria season 3 just yet, but before we speculate, let’s recap what happened in that confronting season 2 finale.

Lexi’s play turned out to (literally) be a hit as everything culminated with a fight onstage between her sister Cassie, Maddie and Kat.

The play wasn’t all bad though because it reignited Lexi and Rue’s friendship and gave Rue the motivation to stay off drugs, for apparently the rest of the year. She also went around making amends with her friend Elliot and shared a half-hearted apology with Jules.

Nate broke up with Cassie in the previous episode and then proceeded to dob his runaway father, Cal, into the police.

Of course, the big question heading into the season finale was how was the Fex, Ashtray, Custer, Faye situation going to pan out? Probably not how you expected.

Custer tried to get Fez to confess to the murder of Mouse, but sensing danger our young mate Ashtray decided to shut him up with a knife wound to the neck. A SWAT team then broke down Fez’s door and a firefight between the police and Ashtray ensued.

After his display of violence, there was no way Ashtray was getting out of this one alive, but Fez’s fate is still uncertain…

This leaves us with plenty of unanswered questions. Did Rue really get away with stealing thousands of dollars worth of drugs from Laurie? What happened to Fez? What about Fexi?!

We literally know nothing about Euphoria season 3 but we can assume that Fez will be in jail if he survives his gunshot wound next season.

When it comes to the Maddie, Nate, Cassie triangle the drama is sure to continue in season 3. As Maddie says “this is just the beginning”.

Elsewhere, we can hope for proper reconciliation between Jules and Rue, who still has amends to make after her drug-fuelled rampage. Plus there’s the threat of Laurie still hanging around.

Who’s coming back?

Euphoria is yet to confirm its season 3 cast list but we can surely expect leading lady Zendaya to return.

Regulars like Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Jacob Elordi are also a safe bet.

Dominic Fike also confirmed in an interview that Elliot would be back for another round. Less certain is the inclusion of Angus Cloud after that finale, but we can hold out hope.

When will season 3 of Euphoria be released?

Euphoria was renewed for a third season early in February 2022.

We can hope that the break between seasons 2 and 3 won’t be as long as it was between the first two. Production for season 2 was halted largely due to COVID, so maybe the delay won’t be as lengthy this time.

If we’re thinking optimistically it will be a 2023 release, but some rumours suggest season 3 of Euphoria may not release until 2024. Zendaya does have to go off and film Dune 2, after all.

Distract yourself from that depressing fact by rewatching all of Euphoria’s episodes so far over on Binge.

We’ll have more details about Euphoria season 3 as information is released in the coming months.