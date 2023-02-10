‘And Just Like That’ Might Give Team Aidan What They Want

Alright, folks. Sex and the City (SATC) fans are about to be reunited once again in the unique pain of being absolutely obsessed with a show we can’t stand. And Just Like That… is returning for Season 2, and this time, it seems the show is giving the Team Aidan fans what they want.

Here’s what we know so far.

What’s And Just Like That about, again?

The series is revisiting the lives of the characters (well, most of the characters) from SATC some 18 years after the final episode aired. And Just Like That follows the journeys of these ladies who are now in their 50s and navigating teenage children, marriage, divorce and, for Carrie, the loss of her husband, Big.

The synopsis for the series reads as follows:

The series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

In a nutshell, AJLT is trying to bring SATC into the modern day and it is trying very hard to seem woke. It hasn’t been super well received, and yet… everyone watches it. It’s a phenomenon I cannot explain.

What do we know about And Just Like That Season 2?

Spoilers ahead for AJLT Season 1.

Well, as fans of the show will know, Season 1 wrapped up with Miranda being insufferable and deciding to leave her husband Steve to be with Che Diaz. Charlotte continued to Charlotte, clumsily handling the news that her child would like to be referred to as Rock and doesn’t identify as a girl. And Carrie was still dealing with the passing of Big and the complications of dating as a widow.

We assume most of that will be addressed again in Season 2 of And Just Like That, but we don’t really care about any of that right now. All we care about is the return of Aidan.

It’s been known for a minute that Aidan Shaw, Carrie’s ex-fiance, would return for Season 2 (there have been photos showing as much) but we didn’t have official confirmation that this old romance would pick up again – for the millionth time – for a while.

Well, now we know. And, fans aren’t really surprised. Because, as a friend of mine put it, “Carrie doesn’t know how to date other people”. Only Big and Aidan.

Sarah Jessica Parker shared the confirmation of the news with a pic of Carrie and Aidan kissing in the street on Instagram, along with the caption, “this is not a drill”.

Seemingly, this could be a win for the #TeamAidan community. But also, how many times does this poor man need to be heartbroken by Carrie?

What we really want is to travel back in time, shake Carrie and stop her from ever cheating on Aidan in the first place… but I digress.

Aside from this, we can probably expect to continue exploring the love life of Seema Patel, the fertility journey of Dr Nya Wallace and Lisa Todd Wexley will likely continue developing her bestie status with Charlotte.

Who is going to be in Season 2?

Sarah Jessica Parker obviously returns as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon brings back Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis continues her journey with Charlotte York in AJLT Season 2. Perhaps we’ll see Samantha send a text message or two, who knows?

John Corbett is, as we discussed, back as Aidan Shaw.

We will also likely see Sara Ramirez (Che Diaz), Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt), Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), Cathy Ang (Lily Goldenblatt), Alexa Swinton (Rose Goldenblatt), Niall Cunningham (Brady Hobbes), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley), Karen Pittman (Dr Nya Wallace), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady) and LeRoy McClain (Andre Rashad Wallace) return for new episodes.

When and where to watch new episodes

We don’t yet have a release date for Season 2 of And Just Like That, but you can catch up on old episodes over on Binge. You can also find episodes of Sex and the City there if you’d like to take a walk through that series once again.

