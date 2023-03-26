Love & Death: Here’s the First Trailer For Elizabeth Olsen’s New True Crime Series

If you’ve been missing Elizabeth Olsen on your screen since WandaVision ended, you’ll want to hear all about her next exciting project. Olsen will be the lead in a new HBO series titled Love & Death, which is based on a true story and comes from the writer behind Big Little Lies.

Intrigued to see Elizabeth Olsen playing an axe murderer? Who isn’t? Let’s find out more about Love & Death and where you can watch it in Australia.

What is Love & Death based on?

Love & Death is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery who was accused of murdering her friend, Betty Gore, in Texas in 1980 with an axe.

Montgomery plead not guilty and was eventually acquitted of the murder but was met with a lot of resentment by her community at the verdict.

The series is based on the book about the events titled Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs as well as a collection of articles from Texas Monthly. The logline for Love & Death is as follows:

The seven-episode drama tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.

Love & Death is the latest in a string of limited series based on high-profile true crime stories, following the likes of The Staircase, The Dropout and Inventing Anna.

Interestingly, this is not the only Hollywood adaptation of the case, with the Disney+ series Candy, with Jessica Biel in the lead role, released only recently in 2022.

Elizabeth Olsen (and everyone else in the cast)

Elizabeth Olsen is the lead character as the accused murderer herself, Candy Montgomery. We’re pretty excited about it, if you couldn’t tell.

Joining her in the cast is a top-notch cast including Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Keir Gilchrist, Patrick Fugit, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey and Krysten Ritter.

The series is written by David E. Kelly, who brought us gripping dramas like Big Little Lies and The Undoing. The series is also co-executive produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films.

Love & Death Trailer

The first teaser for Love & Death was released recently and sets up the monotonous everyday life of Candy Montgomery that eventually leads to her starting an affair and then wielding an axe.

The full trailer gives even more details of the story, showing Candy’s everyday suburban life which she finds pretty boring until she meets Allan Gore. It appears the show will follow the events leading up to and after Betty’s murder, including the criminal trial. Expect it to be another thrilling true crime series, similar to The Staircase.

When can we watch Love & Death?

Love & Death has a confirmed release date of April 27 in Australia, which puts it at the tail end of Succession season 4.

The show will stream exclusively on Binge, which is the home of all things HBO in Australia.

