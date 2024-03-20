30 Unmissable TV Shows You Can Find on Binge

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Competition between streaming services in Australia is fierce, but it’s hard to deny some of the best TV shows are on Binge.

This is in large part due to the fact that Binge is home to most of the movies and TV shows in the HBO catalogue, which is widely considered to be some of the hottest content around.

From award-winning series to pop culture touchstones, here are some of the best shows you can find on Binge.

The best TV shows on Binge

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

Image: ID

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV went viral due to the shocking behind-the-scenes revelations it provided about some of Nickelodeon’s hit TV shows, including Drake & Josh, The Amanda Show and All That.

The four-part documentary series is coming to Binge on April 20.

Mary & George

Nicholas Galatzine is certainly having a moment right now having stolen the show in Red, White & Royal Blue, Bottoms and the upcoming The Idea of You. He’s also starring in Mary & George with Julianne Moore, playing a royal mother and son duo who plot to seduce King James I to make their family richer and more influential.

The Last of Us

The Last of Us Episode 5 (Image: HBO/BINGE)

The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, an unlikely duo forced together on a journey across a post-apocalyptic America that has been ravaged by a fungal pandemic.

Based on the highly acclaimed video game, hopes for The Last of Us were always going to be high, but it’s safe to say the TV show well exceeded them.

House of the Dragon

Image: HBO/Binge

To no one’s surprise, the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon was an absolute hit, smashing viewership numbers and becoming the talk of the internet once again.

The series takes place hundreds of years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, at a time when the Targaryen dynasty reigned supreme. But a civil war is brewing within the family as matters of the royal succession come to the forefront. Catch up before season 2 releases in June.

And Just Like That

HBO/Binge

And just like that it was 20 years since the end of Sex and the City. Until And Just Like That… came along to finish the story, picking up with Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and more as they transition their friendship into the years of their 50s.

American Horror Story

Binge/HBO

Ryan Murphy’s chilling American Horror Story has reinvented itself for 12 seasons now, with the latest (American Horror Story: Delicate) starring Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts in a horrific tale about motherhood. From haunted houses to suspicious cults to killer clowns, American Horror Story has covered all the scary bases.

Love Me

Image: Binge

Binge’s original romance drama Love Me stars a killer Aussie cast in a story about three families living in Melbourne, each in a different stage of life, love and loss.

Love & Death

Image: HBO/Binge

Elizabeth Olsen pulls out another star turn in Love & Death, a dramatisation of the true crime case of Candy Montgomery, who was accused of murdering her friend Betty Gore with an axe.

The Walking Dead

The zombie show to end all zombie shows, The Walking Dead gave us 11 seasons of bloody and gory survival in the undead apocalypse. Some survived, many did not, but the ride was definitely gripping from start to end. Of course, this isn’t the real end with multiple spin-off shows on the way, but if you want to relive the series that started it all, it’s all over on Binge.

True Detective

Image: HBO/Binge

The dark anthology crime series True Detective follows a different group of police officers each season who are forced to face dark secrets in the cases they are investigating, as well as within themselves. Past seasons have starred the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Rachel McAdams and Mahershala Ali. The recent fourth season starred Jodie Foster in the lead.

The Sopranos

Image: HBO

The Sopranos is widely considered to be one of the best TV shows of all time and on Binge you can find out why for yourself.

The series stars James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, an Italian-American mafia head in New Jersey who struggles to manage his family life alongside his criminal empire.

The White Lotus

Image: IMDb

The White Lotus is the smash-hit dark comedy starring some of the best actors around (Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Connie Britton, Aubrey Plaza need I name more?).

The series takes place at the luxurious White Lotus resort in Hawaii and Sicily, where the twisted secrets of the guests and staff collide over a week of “relaxing” vacations. Season 2 landed our girl Jennifer Coolidge a Golden Globe, so be sure to tune in if you haven’t already.

His Dark Materials

Image: Binge

Phillip Pullman’s trilogy of YA novels gets a worthy adaptation in His Dark Materials. The series follows Lyra, an orphan who lives in a fantasy world where human souls exist externally as animals. On a quest to rescue a missing friend, she discovers a terrible secret.

Colin From Accounts

Image: Binge

Binge’s original Australian series Colin From Accounts has been a huge hit. Starring Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, the show explores two “single-ish” people as they are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Image: Binge/HBO Max

Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble’s comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls is nothing short of delightful.

The series follows four college roommates, Leighton, Whitney, Bela and Kimberly, as they study at the prestigious Essex college in New England and deal with the highs and lows of new classes, college parties and relationships.

Euphoria

Image: HBO/Binge

The darkly spectacular high school series Euphoria follows a group of teens as they endure the trials of love, social media, drugs and forming their own identities in this wild world.

It’s already earned Zendaya two Emmy awards and rocketed the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi to fame. Catch us watching this on repeat until Season 3.

Westworld

Image: HBO/Binge

For high-concept sci-fi fans, you can’t miss Westworld. The series adapts Michael Crichton’s famous novel about a wild west theme park inhabited by humanoid robots.

Over its four seasons, Westworld has taken us into multiple parks, a cyberpunk-style future city and through more mind-bending puzzles than you can count.

Barry

Barry – Best shows on Binge (Image: HBO)

Bill Hader steals the show as Barry, a hitman who travels to Los Angeles to eliminate a target but ends up joining an acting class and questioning his career path.

Barry has scored multiple Emmy wins and more nominations than you can count, which reflects its high Rotten Tomatoes score of 99%.

I May Destroy You

I May Destroy You – Best shows on Binge (Image: Binge)

I May Destroy you raked in 9 Emmy nominations in 2021, and for good reason.

The story follows a successful writer in her 20s who tries to rebuild her life after being sexually assaulted. The TV show is timely, powerful and showcases Michaela Coel’s incredible talent.

Game of Thrones

Image: HBO

It wouldn’t be a ‘best shows on Binge’ list without the ultimate series that brought us all together for eight years: Game of Thrones.

The sprawling fantasy epic takes place in the fictional lands of Westeros as noble families lead their kingdoms to war over the Iron Throne.

The Staircase

Image: HBO/Binge

The thrilling true crime documentary that captured the world has been turned into an HBO drama with The Staircase. Starring mega stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette as Michael and Kathleen Peterson, the episodes explore the suspicious death of the latter after she is found at the bottom of the staircase in their family home.

Reservation Dogs

Reservation Dogs – Best Shows on Binge (Image: FX)

Reservation Dogs brings the great minds of Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi together for a story about four Indigenous teenagers trying to escape from rural Oklahoman to the mysterious land of California.

Betty

Betty – Best Shows on Binge (Image: HBO)

If you like teen shows and comedy you’ll probably like Betty.

The TV show follows a group of diverse young women who are trying to survive the predominantly male world of skateboarding in New York City.

Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol – Best shows on Binge (Image: Warner Bros.)

A surprise choice, but the unlikely superhero team of misfits in Doom Patrol have worked their way to the top of the Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

The team is made up of heroes who have all suffered some form of a horrific accident that has left them disfigured but with superhuman abilities. They’re definitely not your typical Justice League, but it’s well worth a watch for superhero fans.

The Flight Attendant

The Flight Attendant – Best Shows on Binge (Image: Binge/HBO)

Kaley Cuoco proves herself as a leading lady in HBO’s thriller The Flight Attendant. Cuoco plays Cassie, a flight attendant who spends her life recklessly drinking and sleeping with strangers. When she wakes up next to a dead body one day, she has to piece things together to try and figure out who the killer is.

Watchmen

Watchmen – Best shows on Binge (Image: HBO)

Zack Snyder’s take on DC’s seminal comic book series Watchmen was met with mixed reviews, but there’s no doubt the HBO series is one to watch.

Watchmen takes place years after the events of the comics and explores racial tensions in a small town in Oklahoma where police conceal their identities behind masks.

Chernobyl

Chernobyl – Best shows on Binge (Image: HBO)

Chernobyl is a nuclear disaster that many of us know about thanks to history lessons, but you haven’t seen the story told quite like this.

The HBO miniseries tells some of the lesser-known stories around the Chernobyl disaster, including the first responders on the scene and the workers who tried to stop it from happening.

Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown – Best shows on Binge (Image: HBO)

There’s been no shortage of talk about Mare of Easttown since it debuted in 2021.

Kate Winslet’s gripping performance as a police officer attempting to hold her life together while investigating a mysterious murder certainly got audiences and critics talking, and it scored 16 nominations at the 2021 Emmys.

Succession

Succession – Best shows on Binge (Image: HBO)

One of Binge’s biggest shows is, without a doubt, Succession, and it has a long list of Emmy nominations and wins to back it up.

Succession follows the members of the Roy family, who consistently compete with each other for power as they run the multimedia conglomerate Waystar Royco. Try as they might, only one can be the CEO.

Peacemaker

Peacemaker – Best shows on Binge (Image: HBO/Warner Bros.)

It’s no secret the DC extended universe has been through a pretty rough couple of years, but now that James Gunn is in charge, things are turning a corner.

James Gunn boosted DC’s offerings yet again with his The Suidice Squad spin-off show Peacemaker, which stars Jon Cena as the goofy antihero who is recruited by the mysterious ARGUS investigation to help them solve a mission of superhero proportions. It’s bloody, raunchy and refreshing television for the world of DC.

You can sign up here to watch all these great TV shows right now, and you’ll finally know what the hell everyone is talking about on your social media feed.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: Binge/HBO/ID