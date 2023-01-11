All the Winners at the 2023 Golden Globes and Where to Watch Them [Updated]

It’s awards season yet again, that time of year when we find out if the films and TV shows we’ve been enjoying all year have merit according to Hollywood’s elite. This time we’re here to talk about the 2023 Golden Globes winners.
This year’s nominees saw The Banshees of Inishirin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Abbott Elementary and The Crown lead the pack. Even films like Babylon and Avatar: The Way of Water, which were late 2023 releases, got nominated.
It would be remiss not to mention the controversy that surrounds the Golden Globes. In 2022, major Hollywood players boycotted the Globes due to a lack of diversity among the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) who vote for the awards each year.
NBC even went as far as to drop the broadcast of the Golden Globes in 2022 until substantial changes are been made. This meant we had a non-televised, widely boycotted event this year. According to Variety, the HFPA has put in efforts to diversify its community and NBC has agreed to broadcast it on a one-year trial basis.
For Aussies, we have all the details on how you can watch the event on Stan. If you aren’t watching the ceremony you can check out all the 2023 Golden Globe winners below.
Who are the 2023 Golden Globe winners?
Golden Globe 2023 Film winners
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fablemans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Michelle Williams – The Fablemans
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Hugh Jackman – The Son
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Lesley Manville – Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva – Babylon
- Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver – White Noise
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
- WINNER: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt – Babylon
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- WINNER: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Director – Motion Picture
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Germany
- Argentina, 1985 -Argentina
- Close – Belgium/France/Netherlands
- Decision to Leave – South Korea
- RRR – India
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing (Taylor Swift)
- Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat – music, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro – lyrics)
- Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)
- Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)
- Naatu Naatu – RRR (MM Keeravani – music, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj – lyrics)
Golden Globe 2023 TV Winners
Best TV Series – Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Quinta Brunson – Abbot Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
- Black Bird
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV movie
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical, Comedy or Drama TV series
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Hanna Einbinder – Hacks
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, Comedy or Drama TV series
- John Lithgow – The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
- John Turturro – Severance
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler – Barry
Where to watch the winning titles in Australia
Now that you’ve seen which films and TV shows are hot in Hollywood right now, you may want to give them a watch.
Here’s where you can watch the work of the 2023 Golden Globe nominees and winners in Australia.
Netflix: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (23/12), Blonde, White Noise (30/12), The Good Nurse, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Crown, Ozark, Wednesday, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Inventing Anna
Stan: Better Call Saul, Yellowstone, Hacks, Gaslit
Amazon Prime Video: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Binge: House of the Dragon, Euphoria, The Flight Attendant, Atlanta, Barry, The White Lotus, The Staircase
Apple TV+: Severance, Black Bird
Disney+: Turning Red, The Old Man, Andor, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, Under the Banner of Heaven, Fleishman is in Trouble, The Patient, The Menu
Paramount+: Top Gun Maverick (from 22/12), George & Tammy
SBS On Demand: Atlanta
Digital Rental services: Elvis, Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, Good Luck to You Leo Grande,
Cinemas/Coming soon: Avatar: The Way of Water, The Fablemans, Tár, Babylon, The Banshees of Inishirin, Triangle of Sadness, Empire of Light, The Woman King, The Whale, The Son, Living, The Inspection, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, She Said, Women Talking, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
