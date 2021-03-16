Level Up Your Life

How To Watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League in Australia

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 3 hours ago: March 16, 2021 at 11:13 am -
Filed to:binge
dcentertainmentfilm
How To Watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League in Australia
DC/HBO
The wait is almost over, DC fans. Zack Snyder’s colossal director’s cut of the Justice League film is only days away from hitting streaming services.

What is the Snyder cut?

As you may recall, the 2017 Justice League film – which combines DC superheroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Flash and Aquaman – was a serious flop. The project was originally set to be directed by Zack Snyder, but after the shock death of his daughter, had to step away from the project.

Joss Whedon took over, and well… folks weren’t impressed with the result.

Now, Snyder is after his opportunity to present the film he would have liked to make back then.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a whopping 4 hours and 2 minutes long, and so far – reviews are positive.

A quick comparison of the two films on Rotten Tomatoes sets the original edit at 40% and the Snyder cut at 75%. The site writes of the Snyder cut:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director’s vision — and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence.” A pretty encouraging write-up, if you ask me.

Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair praised the film, stating that “Watching Snyder’s intermittently rewarding epic – if nothing else a spectacle of completed vision – stirred up surprising emotions”.

And Rolling Stone called the cut “compelling,” sharing that “You’ll know, within minutes, what sets Snyder’s film apart”.

Where can you watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League in Australia?

If you’re interested in parking your butt in a seat and powering through this long-awaited (and just plain long) edit, there are only a few days to wait until you can do that.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available to stream on Binge as of March 18.

You can find that one here

Let us know what you think if you give it a watch.

