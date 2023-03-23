These NBN Plans With 4G Backup Will Pick You up When Your Internet Is Down

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We all rely on the internet a lot these days, so it’s always a bit frustrating whenever our connection goes down. While outages happen, there are a few select NBN providers that offer 4G backup connections with their plans.

These plans rely on bundled modems that connect you to the NBN as well as a mobile network. In the event that your NBN drops out, the modem will automatically roll over to 4G to keep you connected to the internet.

There is a catch, however: you’ll experience slower speeds. Every internet provider offering 4G backup also caps download speeds to either 12Mbps or 25Mbps when you connect to 4G. That’s equivalent to an NBN 12 or NBN 25 plan. It’s fast enough to keep bingeing Netflix, but not too slow for larger uploads and downloads.

The best NBN plans with 4G backup

There are five major internet providers that currently offer 4G backup in Australia: Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, iiNet, and Internode. We’ll take a closer look at these providers below, but first, here’s how they compare when it comes to NBN 50 plans:

Telstra NBN plans with 4G backup

Telstra NBN plans all include its third-generation Smart Modem, a modem router with 4G backup. You can use the 4G backup while you’re waiting for Telstra to connect your NBN plan, and it will also come online if you’re dealing with internet issues.

You’ll get download speeds of 25Mbps and upload speeds of 5Mbps whenever you need to use 4G. Those speeds make it roughly equivalent to an NBN 25 plan.

Here’s a look at Telstra’s NBN plans:

Telstra is currently running a few NBN deals. Firstly, all plans come with two months of Binge, three months of Apple TV+, four months of Spotify Premium and 12 months of Kayo as a free bonus. You can also save on your first six months of all NBN plans with speeds of 50Mbps and up. You’ll save $10 per month on NBN 50 and NBN 100, and $20 per month on NBN 250. You’ll go back to paying full price after those six months are up.

Telstra NBN plans are contract-free, but if you leave within your first two years, you’ll need to return your modem to avoid paying a fee.

If you’re looking for faster 4G backup, Telstra’s small business NBN plans include uncapped 4G access with the Smart Modem 3. Actual speeds will depend on your location and network congestion, but the Telstra 4G network can comfortably hit speeds between 50Mbps and 100Mbps in most metro areas, if not faster.

While you’re here, if you want deals on internet plans and phones, head on over to our Telstra coupon codes page now.

Optus NBN plans with 4G backup

Optus has its own modem with integrated 4G backup: the Optus Ultra WiFI modem. 4G connectivity will be available while you’re waiting for your NBN connection to go live, or if you’re experiencing an outage. Similar to Telstra, you’ll get download speeds of 25Mbps and upload speeds of 5Mbps when you fall back to 4G backup.

Here’s a look at Optus’ NBN plans:

Optus’ NBN plans are contract-free, but you’ll have to pay out a pro-rated modem fee if you leave within your first 36 months. The modem fee is equivalent to $7 multiplied by the number of months remaining in your three-year term.

If you opt for an Optus Family NBN plan – referred to as Family Entertainer plans – you’ll get an Ultra WiFi Booster in addition to the modem with 4G backup. These plans are available on all speed tiers. Just be aware that this will increase your pro-rated modem fee to $13 per month left in your term.

Optus currently has introductory offers going on its plans, from NBN 50 and up. You’ll save $10 per month for the first six months of your connection, after which you’ll pay the full price.

Vodafone NBN plans with 4G backup

Vodafone’s NBN plans can all be paired with a modem with integrated 4G backup: the Vodafone WiFi Hub 3.0. You can use the 4G fallback for up to 30 consecutive days when you’re waiting to be connected to the NBN or in the event your connection fails. Vodafone’s 4G speeds are capped at 20Mbps down and 2Mbps up.

Notably, Vodafone’s WiFi Hub 2.0 is unlocked. If you leave Vodafone, you can put your own SIM card in it to power your own 4G backup. You’ll have to manually reconfigure the modem, however.

Here’s a look at Vodafone’s NBN plans:

In terms of discounts, you can save $10 per month for the first 12 months you’re connected with Vodafone’s NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan. However, if you’re a Vodafone postpaid mobile customer, you can save $15 per month on any Vodafone NBN plan.

Vodafone NBN plans are contract-free, but if you add the WiFi Hub to your plan, you’ll pay out a pro-rated modem fee if you leave within your first two years. This is equivalent to $7.50 multiplied by the number of months left in your term (to a total cost of $180).

iiNet plans with 4G backup

iiNet offers optional 4G backup across its entire NBN range via the optional “High-Speed NBN Modem with 4G Connection Backup” you can select when you’re signing up for a new plan.

iiNet’s 4G backup is powered by the Vodafone network, but it’s a little slower. Speeds are capped to 12Mbps down and 1Mbps up.

Here’s a look at iiNet’s NBN plans:

iiNet currently has introductory offers on its NBN 100 plans and up, where you’ll pay a discounted rate for your first six months. You can save $10 per month on NBN 100 or $30 per month on NBN 250 and NBN 1000.

Opting for 4G backup on iiNet will cost you $10 in delivery, but doesn’t add anything extra to your monthly bill. Just be aware that if you leave in your first two years, you’ll be charged a pro-rated modem fee. This is equivalent to $8 for each month left in your term (up to a total of $192).

Internode plans with 4G backup

Internode’s approach to 4G backup is identical to its sibling brand iiNet. Select the optional “High-Speed NBN Modem with 4G Connection Backup” when you’re signing up, and you’ll get mobile redundancy for your plan.

Internode’s 4G backup is also powered by the Vodafone network, with speeds limited to 12Mbps down and 1Mbps up.

Here’s a look at Internode’s NBN plans:

Internode is running introductory offers for NBN 50 plans and up, where you’ll pay a discounted rate for your first six months. You can save $20 per month on NBN 50, $10 per month on NBN 100, or $30 per month on NBN 250 and NBN 1000.

And as with iiNet, you’ll pay $15 in shipping for the 4G backup modem. The modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months is also identical: $8 for each month left in your term.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.