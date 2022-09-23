These Are the Best NBN Plans Under $60

While some people feel the need for speed when it comes to NBN plans, others will pick their internet a bit more economically. When it comes to NBN plans, sometimes all you want is a bargain. Not everyone wants or needs an NBN 250 plan.

If you’re looking to grab an NBN that won’t feel like you’re paying for more than what you need, then we’ve collected the cheapest, entry-level NBN plans that are currently available.

Here’s a look at what $60 or less will get you per month.

The best NBN plans for under $60 per month

Cheap NBN 25 plans

If you’re on the prowl for a more affordable NBN plan, you’ll typically need to make a compromise or two. The easiest way to bring down your monthly bill is by choosing a slower download speed, so we’re starting with NBN 25 plans.

If you’re looking for a cheaper NBN plan without a step post-deal increase, Tangerine has one of the cheapest unlimited NBN 25 plans around right now. You’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine’s plans are all contract-free, so you can always leave as soon as your discount runs out. There’s also a 14-day risk-free trial. If you change your mind during your first fortnight, you can get a full refund on your plan fees. Tangerine won’t refund modem purchases, but hardware sold through the telco is unlocked and will work with other providers.

Both Exetel and Superloop are offering similar deals where you’ll pay $49.95 per month for the first six months and then $59.95 per month thereafter. In terms of evening speeds, Exetel is reporting 25Mbps while Superloop is 22Mbps.

If you’re looking for a plan without timed discounts, MATE has an NBN 25 option for $59 per month. You can get this down to $49 per month by also signing up for one of the telco’s SIM-only mobile plans. MATE’s plans are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month with 10GB. It’s probably worth opting for the $25 per month SIM with 20GB instead, however. The $25 per month plan also includes a free subscription to music streaming service Tidal.

Belong’s NBN 25 plan will set you back exactly $60 per month, and also includes a mobile SIM preloaded with $80 of credit. If you’re hoping to change mobile plans too, that’s enough for as many as three months of free service. Belong is also powered by the Telstra network.

Cheap NBN 50 plans

If you’re looking for an NBN 50 plan under $60 per month, there aren’t quite as many providers to pick from. And in every case, these plans only sneak below the threshold due to promotional pricing that expires after your first six months. For the most part, these plans are contract-free, however, so you’re free to swap to a different provider after your discount runs out.

Exetel is currently running a discount offer where you’ll only pay $53.95 per month for the first six months, and then $69.95 per month thereafter. Exetel is reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps.

SpinTel is one of your cheapest options for NBN 50 plans, charging $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. When you exclude discounts, that’s pretty much the cheapest NBN 50 plan around.

Tangerine is also a good choice for a cheap plan with typtical evening speeds of 50Mbps. You’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter. As with Tangerine’s NBN 25 offering, this plan has a 14-day risk-free trial.

Superloop is a hair more expensive, billing $54.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter.

Dodo has one of the cheapest plan deals of $53.90 per month for your first six months. However, Dodo also has one of the largest post-discount increases at $75 per month after the offer period expires.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. We’ve updated this article with current information.