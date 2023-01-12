These Are the Cheapest Contract-Free NBN Plans

When it comes to NBN connections, it’s very easy to fall into the habit of signing up for a service, and then just forgetting about it. While there’s nothing wrong with a set-and-forget strategy, you could be doing yourself a disservice. When compared to other internet providers, you could be paying more for a slower service. Thankfully, this problem can be easily remedied. A fair few providers offer NBN plans with no contracts, which can easily work to your advantage.

If you’re looking for a new internet provider, a no-contract NBN plan is great because it gives you the option of leaving anytime you want. Maybe you’ve found a better deal, maybe the service’s performance has got worse, or maybe 5G home internet becomes available in your area.

If you’re looking to start the new year with a new internet connection, here are some of the cheapest contract-free NBN plans with no setup fees and unlimited data.

Contract-free and unlimited NBN plans

Modem purchases are optional on many providers, but there are a few telcos that require you to buy a model they range when you subscribe to a new plan. As such, we’re only looking at plans where the modem is optional, and where you won’t get hit with any other upfront fees or exit fees.

NBN 50 plans with no lock-in contract

If you’re looking for a cheap NBN 50 plan, SpinTel is a great starting point. You’ll pay $54 per month for your first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel’s plan is cheaper than most full-price NBN 50 plans.

If you’re after the cheapest NBN 50 plan possible, Dodo is currently running an offer where you’ll pay $53.85 per month for the first six months. However, Dodo’s price increase is quite steep, jumping up to $75 per month after the discount period. This offer is only available until 19 January.

Exetel is a hair more expensive than Dodo at $53.95 per month for the first six months, and then $69.95 per month thereafter.

Tangerine is also worth considering at $54.90 per month for your first six months, and then $69.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine also has a 14-day risk-free trial offer. If you’re not happy and want to leave within your first two weeks, Tangerine will refund your plan fees. You can’t get a refund for your modem if you buy one through the telco, but Tangerine’s modems are unlocked.

MyRepublic‘s introductory price is a bit higher than these other providers at $59 per month for your first six months, but its full price is a hair cheaper at $69 per month.

Since these unlimited plans are all contract-free, you can easily just cycle from telco to telco every six months to keep your bill as low as possible. All of these aforementioned plans also have typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, making them congestion-free.

If you’re looking for something a little more set-and-forget, MATE charges $69 per month for its NBN 50 plan. You can save a further $10 per month by bundling a MATE SIM-only plan. These start at $20 per month with 10GB and are powered by the Telstra network. However, MATE is reporting typical evening speeds of 42Mbps.

NBN 100 plans with no lock-in contract

Tangerine is currently offering the cheapest contract-free NBN 100 plan with unlimited data. The provider is currently running an introductory offer for new customers where you’ll pay $62.90 per month for the first six months, and then $89.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 9Mbps.

If you sign up before 19 January, Dodo will give you your first six months of its NBN 100 plan for $63.85 per month, and then $85 per month thereafter. If you also switch to Dodo for gas and electricity, you can save a further $10 per month on your bill ($5 per service). However, this bundling discount is only available in New South Wales and Victoria. Dodo has typical evening speeds of 95Mbps.

Exetel is currently running an offer where you’ll pay $64.95 per month for the first six months, and then $84.95 per month thereafter. Exetel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, making it one of the fastest plans in the NBN 100 tier. You’ll need to use the promo code WOEX2223 when checking out, and this offer ends on 19 January.

MyRepublic is one of the most affordable options for an NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first six months, and $79 per month thereafter. MyRepublic reports pretty reasonable typical evening speeds of 93Mbps.

If you’re looking for something even faster, consider SpinTel. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps on NBN 100 plans, meaning the plan should ostensibly be congestion-free.

NBN 250 plans with no lock-in contract

If you want the cheapest NBN 250 plan with no contract and unlimited data, then check out Tangerine. You’ll pay $79.90 per month for your first six months, and then $109.90 per month. Tangerine reports typical evening speeds of 205Mbps for the speed tier, which is a little lower than some competitors, however.

MyRepublic is also a great choice when it comes to NBN 250 plans. You’ll pay $89 per month for its NBN 250 plans, and $99 per month thereafter, making it one of the cheapest full-price plans in this tier. However, MyRepublic’s typical evening speeds are a little low, too, at 200Mbps.

Exetel follows at $94.95 per month for your first six months but then jumps to $114.95 when your discount runs out. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 225Mbps.

NBN 250 plans are only available to those with FTTP and HFC NBN connections.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.