How to Save Money by Bundling Your Internet With a Mobile Plan

For many NBN providers, the best deal you’re going to get is the promo pricing when signing up. If that’s not enough, then maybe it’s worth making sure that your next internet service provider is one of the few that lets you save money by bundling in mobile plans. For some providers, you’ll save on your monthly internet bills, while others give you a discounted mobile plan.

Here are all the phone providers in Australia that are offering deals when you bundle a mobile plan with an internet connection.

Aussie Broadband’s bundle offers

Aussie Broadband is currently offering a trio of bundles that includes either its NBN 100 or NBN 250 plan, along with up to two SIM-only mobile plans. Considering that two of the three bundles include two SIMs, these bundles are more beneficial to you if there’s someone else in your household who is also after a new mobile plan.

Here are what Aussie’s mobile and internet bundles look like:

Starter bundle : NBN 100 plan with a 40GB mobile SIM – $129 per month (down from $139)

: NBN 100 plan with a 40GB mobile SIM – $129 per month (down from $139) Value bundle : NBN 100 plan with two 40GB mobile SIMs – $164 per month (down from $179)

: NBN 100 plan with two 40GB mobile SIMs – $164 per month (down from $179) Speed bundle: NBN 250 plan with two 220GB mobile SIMs – $254 per month (down from $279)

Exetel’s bundle offers

If you go with Exetel, the provider is offering a series of discounts that scale per additional service. Starting at a discount of $5 per month when you bundle one of Exetel’s internet plans with a new mobile SIM plan and/or a home phone plan, to a total of $15 per month with five additional services.

Here’s how Exetel’s bundle deals are applied:

One additional service : $5 per month discount

: $5 per month discount Two additional services : $7.50 per month discount

: $7.50 per month discount Three additional services : $10 per month discount

: $10 per month discount Four additional services : $12.50 per month discount

: $12.50 per month discount Five additional services: $15 per month discount

iiNet’s bundle offers

If you bundle iiNet’s 40GB mobile plan with any of its NBN plans, the provider will also give you 80GB of mobile data per month for the lifespan of your plan. As long as you stay connected with iiNet, you’ll have 120GB of data to play with each month. This offer is available to new and current iiNet customers as well.

As an added bonus, iiNet is currently running a 50 per cent off deal across all of its mobile plans, so you can pick up its 40GB plan for only $15 per month for the first six months you’re with the telco. After this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $29.99 per month for this mobile plan.

MATE’s bundle offers

You can save $10 off the cost of your NBN plan when you bundle it with one of MATE’s SIM-only mobile plans. MATE’s mobile plans start at $25 per month.

MATE is also currently running an offer where if you aren’t fully satisfied with your first month with the provider, it will fully refund your NBN plan fee.

SpinTel’s bundle offers

SpinTel is currently offering to knock $3 off the monthly price of a mobile when you bundle it with any of its NBN plans. However, this deal is only available with two mobile plans.

23GB plan : $18 per month (instead of $21 per month)

: $18 per month (instead of $21 per month) 50GB plan: $25 per month (down from $28 per month)

SpinTel is also offering to waive its $10 SIM activation fee, for a limited time.

Superloop’s bundle offers

Superloop’s bundle offering works exactly the same as Exetel’s, where the size of the discount scales with the number of additional services you bundle in. You can save up to $15 per month on your internet plan when you bundle up to five additional Superloop services, which include mobile SIM plans and home phone plans.

Here’s how Superloop bundle discounts are applied:

One additional service : $5 per month discount

: $5 per month discount Two additional services : $7.50 per month discount

: $7.50 per month discount Three additional services : $10 per month discount

: $10 per month discount Four additional services : $12.50 per month discount

: $12.50 per month discount Five additional services: $15 per month discount

TPG’s bundle offers

When you bundle one of TPG’s NBN plans with one of its mobile plans, the provider will knock $5 to $10 off the monthly price of the latter. Here’s what TPG’s mobile prices look like when bundled with an internet plan:

Medium SIM-Only plan (25GB) : $20 per month (down from $25)

: $20 per month (down from $25) Large SIM-Only plan (45GB) : $25 per month (down from $30)

: $25 per month (down from $30) Extra Large SIM-Only plan (60GB): $30 per month (down from $40)

On top of this, TPG is also running an offering where all of its mobile plans are 50 per cent off for the first six months you’re with the provider.

Vodafone’s bundle offers

Vodafone will knock $15 off the cost of any of its NBN plans if you’re signed up for one of its mobile plans.

