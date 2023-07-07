Here Are the Cheapest NBN 100 Plans for Speeding on a Budget

When it comes to NBN plans, usually a faster connection means having to shell out the big bucks. However, it is possible to nab yourself a cheap plan, even on faster speed tiers like NBN 100.

There are plenty of providers offering NBN 100 plans for under $80 per month, but in many cases, this is because of timed discounts. While you’ll save some money during your first six months with the provider, your bill will usually exceed $80 after the promo period is over.

These plans tend to be contract-free, however, so you can always swap to a different provider when your discount expires. As a rule, swapping NBN providers every six months is the best way to keep your price as low as possible.

If you’re after a speedy NBN 100 connection and are looking to save a few bucks as well, here are the cheapest plans that are currently available.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Here are the cheapest NBN 100 plans right now

Out of the above list, these are our top choices.

Tangerine is currently running a rather generous summer offer. You’ll save $27 per month on your first six months with its NBN 100 plan, bringing it down to $62.90 per month. That’s cheaper than a lot of NBN 50 plans. After your first six months are up, you’ll pay $89.90 per month.

Tangerine is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 92Mbps. While that is quite a bit steeper, Tangerine’s NBN plans are all contract-free, so you can always leave when the discount expires.

Tangerine also has a 14-day trial period. If you’re not happy within your first fortnight, Tangerine will give you a full refund of your plan fees. You won’t get a refund if you buy a modem through Tangerine, but all the modems it sells are unlocked.

Dodo is a little more expensive, in the short term, but cheaper after the discount period. You’ll pay $63.80 per month for your first 12 months, and $85 per month thereafter. Dodo is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 95Mbps, and this offer runs until July 31. If you’re in NSW or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month by also bundling your gas and electricity from Dodo.

If you want a fast plan that’s also cheap, Southern Phone is currently running an offer where you’ll pay $65 per month for the first 12 months you’re with the provider, which is reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. That means you should never encounter congestion. After your first year with Southern Phone, your bill will increase to $85 per month.

Exetel is another great option for an NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $68.99 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s a pretty good deal, considering Exetel also reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Exetel also gives customers five free speed boost days per month. This means you can swap over to an NBN 250 plan for the day if you’re downloading a large file like a new release game, for example. These are only available to those on FTTP and HFC connections, however.

While SpinTel doesn’t have the cheapest monthly while discounted, it does have one the cheapest full-price NBN 100 plans. With SpinTel, you’ll pay $69 for the first six months, and then $79.95 per month thereafter. So if you’re someone who prefers to set and forget, this is a good option – especially since SpinTel is reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.