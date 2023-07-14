Here’s How You Can Get Australia’s Most Popular NBN Connection for Cheap

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

NBN 50 plans offer the right balance of speed and value for so many Aussies, it’s little surprise that it continues to be the most popular NBN speed tier. According to the ACCC’s most recent report on Australia’s broadband landscape, NBN 50 connections currently account for just over 50 per cent of households. However, going with what’s popular doesn’t necessarily mean you have to pay more.

If you’re looking to sign up for a new internet connection, the full-price average for an NBN 50 plan is $75. However, if you’re also looking to save yourself some money, a few providers are currently offering introductory discounts. Here’s a snapshot of the best NBN 50 deals running currently.

The cheapest NBN 50 plans available right now

When it comes to an NBN 50 connection, it’s not hard to find a congestion-free plan. With that in mind, unless stated otherwise, all of the NBN 50 plans mentioned below are reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps.

If you’re after the cheapest NBN 50 plan, that belongs to Dodo’s unlimited plan. Rather than pay the usual $75 per month for this particular plan, you’re only paying $53.85 per month. This deal is available until July 31 and that discounted rate will stick for the first six months of your connection.

For those in NSW or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month if you already get either your electricity or gas from Dodo. So if you already have a relationship with the provider, it’s easily the best value deal going at the moment.

After that, there’s Exetel’s Extra Value NBN 50 plan, which you’ll be able to get for $53.90 per month for the first six months. After that, the cost of keeping this particular plan jumps up to the regular price of $74.99.

While the discounted price is the drawcard here, this plan also comes with five Speed Boost days per month. These allow you to temporarily bump your connection speed up from what you usually get from Exetel’s NBN 50 plan to what you could be getting from its NBN 100 internet plan. Unused speed boost days roll over up to thirty days. You can also toss in an unlimited Home Phone (VoIP) connection for an extra $10 per month if you need it.

If you’re happy to pay a little bit more now and save some money in the long run, then SpinTel’s NBN 50 plan is another good option. Right now, this plan will cost you $54 per month for your first six months and then $64.95 for each month following the promo period. If you’re the kind of person who likes to set and forget certain bills, this SpinTel plan has the best value on offer if you plan to stick with it for a while.

As a reminder: these plans are all contract-free. That means you’re free to shop around and swap to a new provider once your discount ends. Doing this every six or so months is the way to go if you want to keep the cost of your monthly internet bill as low as you can for as long as possible.

