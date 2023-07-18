lh-headerlogo-01

These Are Australia’s Fastest NBN Providers Across Every Speed Tier

Chris Neill Avatar
Chris Neill
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While every internet service provider is technically reselling access to the same network, not all NBN plans are made equal. Depending on which NBN tier you choose to go with, your mileage may vary from provider to provider, with some offering up faster speeds than others.

If your provider doesn’t have enough bandwidth to go around, you can expect a strain on your service’s download speeds, which is most noticeable during busy periods. It can be a real drag if you’re paying for an expensive NBN plan, only for it to slow down to a snail’s pace because everyone in your neighbourhood wants to get their stream on.

If you feel the need for speed and are sick of waiting for your streaming services to finish buffering mid-movie, we’ve ranked every NBN speed tier by its fastest internet providers.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Table of contents

The fastest NBN 25 plans

When it comes to NBN 25, most internet providers are offering plans that are hitting the peak 25Mbps speed max, making them ostensively congestion-free.

Currently, Tangerine and Exetel have two of the fastest and cheapest plans going for this NBN tier. Tangerine is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $44.90 per month for the first six months you’re connected, and then $59.90 per month thereafter.

Exetel is running a similar offer, where the first six months of your connection will cost you $53.99 per month and then $64.99 thereafter.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

There are a lot of providers offering NBN 50 plans with typical evening speeds of 50Mbps – with a fair few of them offering introductory discounts on their respective plans.

If you want something fast from this tier while saving yourself a few bucks, Dodo is currently the internet provider with the cheapest NBN 50 going. You’ll pay $53.80 per month for the six months of your connection, and then $75 per month thereafter.

Again, Exetel is also running a similar introductory deal for its NBN 50 plan. You’ll pay $53.99 per month for the first six months and then $74.99 per month once the discount period ends.

SpinTel‘s NBN 50 plan is currently $54 per month for the first six months. While this is a hair more expensive than the previous two providers when discounted, SpinTel’s full-price plan is cheaper at $64.95 per month.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

If you’re after a fast NBN 100 plan, your best options are Aussie Broadband, Exetel, Optus, Southern Phone, SpinTel and Telstra. All of these providers are currently advertising NBN 100 with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

In terms of price, Southern Phone, Exetel and SpinTel have the cheapest plans available in this tier – in that order. Southern Phone‘s NBN 100 plan will set you back $65 per month for the first 12 months, before increasing to $85 per month after the discount period ends.

Exetel is also running a deal where your first six months with the internet provider will only set you back $68.99 per month, before increasing to $84.99 per month.

SpinTel‘s pricing is similar to Exetel’s as well. You’ll pay $69 per month for the first six months, and then $84.95 per month thereafter.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

NBN 250 is where the fastest providers start to vary. At the time of writing, only Aussie Broadband, Southern Phone and Telstra offer plans with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Of these three fastest providers, Southern Phone has the cheapest NBN option. It’s currently running a deal where you’ll pay $95 per month for the first six months, and then $115 per month thereafter.

Telstra‘s plans are comparatively more expensive – you’ll pay $120 per month for the first six months, and then $140 per month once this discount period ends.

Meanwhile, Aussie Broadband isn’t currently running an introductory deal, so you’ll pay a flat $129 per month.

While Superloop is a tad slower than these aforementioned internet providers – it’s reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps – it’s currently offering a deal that makes it a much cheaper option. You’ll pay $85 per month for the six months you’re connected with Superloop, and then $109 per month once that initial deal period ends. Considering the full prices of the three aforementioned providers, that speed difference is a pretty solid trade-off in terms of value.

Before you sign up for any of these NBN 250 plans, it’s important to check that your home has a connection that can support it first. Currently, only addresses with Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections can support NBN 250.

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

Southern Phone currently has the honour of offering the fastest NBN 1000 plan in Australia, with typical evening speeds of 650Mbps. You can currently pick up Southern Phone’s NBN 1000 connection for $115 per month, which is the price you’ll pay for the first 12 months of your connection. Once that first year is over, you’ll be paying $135 per month – which is still relatively cheaper than what most providers are charging for an Ultrafast internet connection.

After this, a few providers are offering NBN 1000 connections with typical evening speeds of 600Mbps.

If you want a fast connection and want to pay under $100 for the first few months you’re connected, then you’ll want to check out Superloop‘s connection. You’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months, and then $109 per month thereafter. Even at full price, this makes Superloop one of the cheapest NBN 1000 plans going. In terms of value, this plan is hard to beat.

Optus is also offering an introductory offer, where you can nab its plan for $129 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $149 per month thereafter. However, if you do go with Optus you’ll need to stick around for 36 months or you’ll cop a modem repayment fee that’s equal to $7 per remaining month (to the total of $252).

Aussie Broadband is up next and will set you back a flat $149 per month.

Similar to NBN 250, only FTTP and HFC connections can support an NBN 1000 plan – so make sure your home has the right connection in place.

Comments

21 responses to “These Are Australia’s Fastest NBN Providers Across Every Speed Tier”

  1. phil Avatar
    phil

    I didn’t think there were any RSPs selling them. NBN said there was no demand. As I understand, the plans are available from NBN to the RSPs but none have decided to sell them.
    https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2017/02/nbn-ceo-explains-why-theyre-not-selling-gigabit-internet-yet/

    1. grunt Avatar
      grunt

      They exist, its just hard to find any info. MyRepublic were offering them here in Wollongong around the middle of last year. Problem isn’t with NBN providing it, FttP has been able to deliver those speeds (and more) for years, its with ISP’s buying the bandwidth and offering it as a product.

      Which has a few problems that make it more understandable, mainly around the cost of buying that bandwidth. Its not cheap, but MyRepublics plan was around $130/month from memory.

      As for there not being any demand, that’s kind of like saying theres no demand for 100 Mbps because less people are connecting to that speed. Which ignores that most people getting NBN now, and connecting to it, have 50 Mbps as their highest speed, so CANT connect at 100 Mbps…

      Its a self serving argument justifying why FttN was rolled out, no more. And completely ignores that we’ll need those speeds in the near future – what happens then?

      1. phil Avatar
        phil

        True dat. I’d go with gigabit if I hadn’t moved from a FttP address to a FttN one. And don’t even get me started on how many tickets/complaints/TIO escalations it took to get that to the giddy heights of 70Mbps.
        NBN’s disadvantaged this country for generations to come with it’s short-sighted approach. Makes me angry.

        1. grunt Avatar
          grunt

          I’d narrow it down to FttN disadvantaging this country, not NBN. Get rid of FttN, the rest works in one way or another.

          All the other options are either straight up replaceable, or upgradable. HFC will need to go eventually, but DOCSIS 3.1 can push it back a few years. FttC makes the upgrade cost relatively low, to the point the homeowner can absorb it. FttN cant be upgraded, so needs to basically be ripped up and replaced by FttP. Its the only option.

          And that’s not going to happen for a generation at least.

          So looking at all the techs involved with NBN, the issue narrows down to just FttN. Thankfully, while they wont admit it out loud, they seem to realise this, and are pushing FttC where they can. Shame the damage has been done.

          1. irritable Avatar
            irritable

            Current NBN FttP is GPON (shared TDM technology) so effectively crippled

    2. StarkRG Avatar
      StarkRG

      How do they determine whether there’s demand if it’s not even an option? I, for one, would strongly consider a gigabit connection if it was available.

    3. Caffeinate Dan Avatar
      Caffeinate Dan

      Node1 has gigabit plans if you live close enough to the Perth CBD.

  2. pformagg Avatar
    pformagg

    I’m with TPG50, always getting 45 Mbs, so a happy customer.

  3. arrogant8 Avatar
    arrogant8

    working for a small ISP currently, you need to make sure when going for an NBN plan, their contention ratio. There is no point getting a 100mbps plan when they will only provide a very small pipe for your data. These low ratios are normally found on unlimited/cheap plans.

    Also stay away from residential and move to business as they normally provide better customer service and speeds.

    The old saying goes, you pay for what you get.

    1. stevegong1 Avatar
      stevegong1

      Could you explain what or how you can find “their connection ratio” please.

      1. Akeon Avatar
        Akeon

        Contention ratio – not connection ratio. IE how contended is the link (many people / houses sharing the same link

  4. ijameson Avatar
    ijameson

    I’m with AussieBB, and pretty much get the speed I am paying for.
    Their data plans are a bit miserly.

  5. nattythulke Avatar
    nattythulke

    These sort of articles are misleading, the speed is mostly reliant on your distance to exchanges and nodes, we have FTTN on Telstra and get 95% of the max speed possible because we are only 300m from the node. I know that our carrier would make no difference to that speed.

  6. willd Avatar
    willd

    Aussie Broadband deliver what they promise – consistent speeds at all times, and really good support. Switched from TPG when I got the NBN, and am very happy with them.

    1. phil Avatar
      phil

      Aussie Broadband deliver what they promise – consistent speeds at all timesTo be fair, that’s a sample size of one. They’ll be a fair number of their customers hampered by issues (some outside to ABB’s control) that will be having a torrid time. For example, shitty internal wiring will be shitty internal wiring no matter who the RSP is.

      1. ijameson Avatar
        ijameson

        Make that two.

        I switched from Internode, who gave me adsl1 speeds, even though I was paying for adsl2.
        I saw no reason to trust them with my NBN connection.

        When researching, I found nothing bad about Aussie Broadband, which is why I choose them.

        The only negative thing I have to say is that their data is miserly.

        1. akeon Avatar
          akeon

          agree – also with ABB, I pay for 50 get 40-46Mbps. pretty happy with that

  7. repomonkey Avatar
    repomonkey

    Been with Telstra Business since our exchange got NBN about six months ago. And at the risk of sounding like some corporate shill, I can’t fault them. We get 80-84MBs during the evening and 35Mbs up. Fall-back 4G stick is incredibly useful and they’ve always been great with phone support.

  8. Ana Wilson Avatar
    Ana Wilson

    TPG says customers can expect typical evening speeds of 78.2Mbps, down from close to 90Mbps earlier last year. When I signed up with TPG they were claiming speeds of 83Mbps on their NBN 100 plan now it’s 78.2 but if you check their plans if you are prepared to fork out an extra $20 a month then you can get back to 83Mbps or higher…….I think this is a bit of a rip off!!!

  9. ijameson Avatar
    ijameson

    I finally left AussieBB, because they are not the best priced plans.

    Shop around, especially for 6 month plans, that offer discounts.

  10. rthree Avatar
    rthree

    Alphacall are the best in my opinion.

