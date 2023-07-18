These Are Australia’s Fastest NBN Providers Across Every Speed Tier

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While every internet service provider is technically reselling access to the same network, not all NBN plans are made equal. Depending on which NBN tier you choose to go with, your mileage may vary from provider to provider, with some offering up faster speeds than others.

If your provider doesn’t have enough bandwidth to go around, you can expect a strain on your service’s download speeds, which is most noticeable during busy periods. It can be a real drag if you’re paying for an expensive NBN plan, only for it to slow down to a snail’s pace because everyone in your neighbourhood wants to get their stream on.

If you feel the need for speed and are sick of waiting for your streaming services to finish buffering mid-movie, we’ve ranked every NBN speed tier by its fastest internet providers.

The fastest NBN 25 plans

When it comes to NBN 25, most internet providers are offering plans that are hitting the peak 25Mbps speed max, making them ostensively congestion-free.

Currently, Tangerine and Exetel have two of the fastest and cheapest plans going for this NBN tier. Tangerine is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $44.90 per month for the first six months you’re connected, and then $59.90 per month thereafter.

Exetel is running a similar offer, where the first six months of your connection will cost you $53.99 per month and then $64.99 thereafter.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

There are a lot of providers offering NBN 50 plans with typical evening speeds of 50Mbps – with a fair few of them offering introductory discounts on their respective plans.

If you want something fast from this tier while saving yourself a few bucks, Dodo is currently the internet provider with the cheapest NBN 50 going. You’ll pay $53.80 per month for the six months of your connection, and then $75 per month thereafter.

Again, Exetel is also running a similar introductory deal for its NBN 50 plan. You’ll pay $53.99 per month for the first six months and then $74.99 per month once the discount period ends.

SpinTel‘s NBN 50 plan is currently $54 per month for the first six months. While this is a hair more expensive than the previous two providers when discounted, SpinTel’s full-price plan is cheaper at $64.95 per month.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

If you’re after a fast NBN 100 plan, your best options are Aussie Broadband, Exetel, Optus, Southern Phone, SpinTel and Telstra. All of these providers are currently advertising NBN 100 with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

In terms of price, Southern Phone, Exetel and SpinTel have the cheapest plans available in this tier – in that order. Southern Phone‘s NBN 100 plan will set you back $65 per month for the first 12 months, before increasing to $85 per month after the discount period ends.

Exetel is also running a deal where your first six months with the internet provider will only set you back $68.99 per month, before increasing to $84.99 per month.

SpinTel‘s pricing is similar to Exetel’s as well. You’ll pay $69 per month for the first six months, and then $84.95 per month thereafter.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

NBN 250 is where the fastest providers start to vary. At the time of writing, only Aussie Broadband, Southern Phone and Telstra offer plans with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Of these three fastest providers, Southern Phone has the cheapest NBN option. It’s currently running a deal where you’ll pay $95 per month for the first six months, and then $115 per month thereafter.

Telstra‘s plans are comparatively more expensive – you’ll pay $120 per month for the first six months, and then $140 per month once this discount period ends.

Meanwhile, Aussie Broadband isn’t currently running an introductory deal, so you’ll pay a flat $129 per month.

While Superloop is a tad slower than these aforementioned internet providers – it’s reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps – it’s currently offering a deal that makes it a much cheaper option. You’ll pay $85 per month for the six months you’re connected with Superloop, and then $109 per month once that initial deal period ends. Considering the full prices of the three aforementioned providers, that speed difference is a pretty solid trade-off in terms of value.

Before you sign up for any of these NBN 250 plans, it’s important to check that your home has a connection that can support it first. Currently, only addresses with Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections can support NBN 250.

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

Southern Phone currently has the honour of offering the fastest NBN 1000 plan in Australia, with typical evening speeds of 650Mbps. You can currently pick up Southern Phone’s NBN 1000 connection for $115 per month, which is the price you’ll pay for the first 12 months of your connection. Once that first year is over, you’ll be paying $135 per month – which is still relatively cheaper than what most providers are charging for an Ultrafast internet connection.

After this, a few providers are offering NBN 1000 connections with typical evening speeds of 600Mbps.

If you want a fast connection and want to pay under $100 for the first few months you’re connected, then you’ll want to check out Superloop‘s connection. You’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months, and then $109 per month thereafter. Even at full price, this makes Superloop one of the cheapest NBN 1000 plans going. In terms of value, this plan is hard to beat.

Optus is also offering an introductory offer, where you can nab its plan for $129 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $149 per month thereafter. However, if you do go with Optus you’ll need to stick around for 36 months or you’ll cop a modem repayment fee that’s equal to $7 per remaining month (to the total of $252).

Aussie Broadband is up next and will set you back a flat $149 per month.

Similar to NBN 250, only FTTP and HFC connections can support an NBN 1000 plan – so make sure your home has the right connection in place.