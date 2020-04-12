The Best NBN 100 Deals In Australia Right Now

Image: Getty Images

If you're after an NBN 100 plan without paying top dollar, you're in luck. There are plenty of providers in Australia offering discounts on their fastest plans right now.

Many of these take the form of timed offers — where you'll get a discounted rate for your first six months and pay the full price thereafter — but there are a few other interesting options going around.

With that in mind, here's a look at some of the best NBN 100 deals available.

Tangerine is up first, offering an unlimited NBN 100 plan for $74.90 per month for your first six months. You'll pay $89.90 per month thereafter, but since the plan is contract-free, you're always able to leave at any time. Tangerine also offers a 14-day risk free trial. If you're not happy during you first two weeks with the telco, you can leave at any time and get a plan-fee refund. You won't be able to send back your modem if you buy one through Tangerine, but it will work with any other provider you go to in the future.

Vodafone has a similar deal: you'll save $20 per month for your first six months, bringing your bill down to $75 per month. You can bring down your Vodafone bill even further by bunding it with other services. Vodafone will cut 5% off your total bill for every plan you have on your account after the first, up to a maximum of 20%. That means bundling a Vodafone NBN plan, a Vodafone phone plan, and a Vodafone tablet plan would instantly cut 10% from your bill, for example.

MATE is another telco that will give you a discount for taking up multiple plans. You'd normally pay $79 per month for MATE's NBN 100 plan, but you can save $10 per month by bundling it with one of the company's SIM-only plans. MATE mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network, and start at $20 per month for 5GB. The $25 per month plan with 15GB is definitely a more attractive option, however.

Belong's NBN 100 plan goes for $95 per month, but the provider will throw in a $80 credit to put toward a mobile SIM. Given its SIM-only plans start at $10 per month, that's as much as eight months of free mobile service. Not bad, given most of us aren't leaving home right now. It is however worth noting that you'll need to pay a $60 modem upfront modem fee on this NBN plan.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.