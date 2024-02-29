NBN Providers That’ll Give You a Discounted Rate for a Year

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s no secret that changing providers every six months is the easiest way to save money on your NBN or mobile plan. That’s usually how long the generous promotional pricing that incentivised you to switch things up in the first place lasts.

However, a few brave NBN providers in Australia are offering discounts that last double that. If paying less for twice as long sounds good, then check out the widget below for a round-up of cheap NBN 50 providers that offer a year’s worth of potential savings.

Our pick of the lot is the iiNet Home Internet Liimitless NBN plan. This internet plan comes with no contract, no setup fees, unlimited data, 4G backup, typical download speeds of up to 97Mbps and upload speeds of 17Mbps.

If you sign up using the widget below, you’ll save $10 per month for the first twelve months. That means you’re paying $89.99 per month rather than $99.99 per month for your first year with the provider. In other words, you’re looking at $120 in savings over the full term.

While getting a discount that sticks around for longer is going to appeal to the smart shoppers out there, it should be noted that the baseline price of this NBN plan is pretty high relative to the competition.

For comparison, check out the widget below for a round-up of the cheapest NBN 50 plans.

If you’re still committed to the idea of getting an NBN deal that sticks around for the full twelve months, then Vodafone may be worth considering.

This provider is currently offering a $10 per month discount on its NBN 250 and NBN 500 internet plans. That reduced price sticks around for a full year, which is longer than most of its competitors typically offer.

That said, this is far from the cheapest offer available for this particular NBN speed tier. Check out the widget below for a round-up of the cheapest NBN 250 deals going this month.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.