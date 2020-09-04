The Best NBN 100 Plans in Australia Right Now

If you’re after an NBN 100 plan but still want to save a bit of cash, you’re in luck. Plenty of providers are currently offering discounts on their fastest plans right now.

More than a few of these discounts take the form of timed offers – where you’ll get a discounted rate for your first six months and pay the full price thereafter – but there are a few other interesting options going around.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the best NBN 100 deals available.

Tangerine is up first, offering an unlimited NBN 100 plan for $74.90 per month for your first six months. You’ll pay $89.90 per month thereafter, but since the plan is contract-free, you’re always able to leave at any time. Tangerine also offers a 14-day risk free trial. If you’re not happy during your first two weeks with the telco, you can leave at any time and get a plan-fee refund. You won’t be able to send back your modem if you buy one through Tangerine, but it will work with any other provider you go to in the future.

Kogan Internet has the same kind of offer. You’ll pay $78.90 per month for your first six months, and $88.90 per month thereafter. It’s a smaller saving than what Tangerine offers, but the Kogan is $1 per month cheaper at full price. Kogan’s NBN plans are contract-free so you can always bail after the discount runs out.

Superloop has arguably the most compelling promotional discount on an NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $79.95 per month for your first six months, and $89.95 per month thereafter. While it is roughly the same kind of pricing as Tangerine and Kogan, Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps. This makes its NBN 100 plans the fastest of any major provider. This deal is only available until September 30, however. Superloop’s NBN plans are contract-free.

Not to be left out, Vodafone also has the same kind of offer. You’ll save $10 per month on your first six months, bringing your bill down to $85 per month. That’s pricier than the competition, but the main reason you’d consider Vodafone NBN is because you can bring down your bill further by bundling with other services.

Vodafone will cut 5% off your total bill for every postpaid plan you have on your account after the first, up to a maximum of 20%. That means bundling a Vodafone NBN plan, a Vodafone phone plan, and a Vodafone tablet plan would instantly cut 10% from your bill, for example.

Vodafone’s NBN plans are contract-free, but you’ll be hit with an early exit fee if you take up Vodafone’s optional model.

MATE is another telco that will reward brand loyalty with cheaper prices. You’d normally pay $79 per month for MATE’s NBN 100 plan, but you can save $10 per month by adding on one of the company’s SIM-only plans. MATE mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network, and start at $20 per month for 5GB. Most should opt for the $25 per month plan with 15GB, however. Once again, MATE’s NBN plans are contract-free.

Belong’s contract-free NBN 100 plan goes for $95 per month, but the provider will throw in a $80 credit to put toward a mobile SIM. Given its SIM-only plans start at $25 per month, that’s three months of free service. It is however worth noting that you’ll need to pay a $60 modem upfront modem fee on this NBN plan.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

