Aussie Broadband vs Superloop: Which Provider Offers the Better NBN Plans?

If you’re looking for an alternative to the bigger names in NBN, Aussie Broadband and Superloop are two providers that should be on your radar. While there are differences between the two, they share a few excellent traits: solid peak hour speeds, local support, and contract-free plans with no setup or exit fees. And if you’d prefer to keep your bills in one place, both telcos also offer mobile plans as well.

Here’s how Aussie Broadband and Superloop compare.

Who are these providers?

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop are smaller NBN providers that have made an impact on the market.

Aussie Broadband has been around for over a decade and made a name for itself thanks to a combination of consistently high evening speeds and excellent local support.

Superloop has been selling NBN plans for around four years now and acquired Exetel in 2021. The telco has also been in the business of providing wholesale services to other providers for over half a decade. As such, Superloop owns a lot of the infrastructure that other telcos typically rent.

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop have connectivity at all 121 NBN Points of Interconnect. This means they have full control over their network and capacity.

Aussie Broadband vs Superloop: Speeds

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop offer solid evening speeds across the board, but Aussie has a slight edge on most tiers.

Unlimited NBN 50 plans

On NBN 50 plans, Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 48Mbps, while Aussie Broadband is a hair faster at 50Mbps.

With Superloop, you’ll pay $59 per month for your first six months, and $75 per month thereafter. On Aussie, you’re looking at $79 per month.

All Superloop and Aussie Broadband NBN plans are free from contracts and setup fees.

Unlimited NBN 100 plans

Aussie Broadband is just a little faster than Superloop when it comes to NBN 100 plans, reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. Superloop reports 95Mbps.

Superloop is the more affordable of the pair, however. With Superloop, you’re looking at $69 per month for your first six months and $85 per month thereafter. On Aussie, you’ll pay $99 per month.

Superloop and Aussie Broadband are two of the few providers that also offer NBN 100/40 plans. Opting for an NBN 100/40 plan increases upload speeds to 40Mbps, up from the standard 20Mbps you’ll find on most NBN 100 plans.

On Superloop, you’ll pay $75 per month for your first six months, and $89 per month thereafter. On Aussie, you’re up for $109 per month if you want faster upload speeds on your NBN 100 plan.

Unlimited NBN 250 plans

It’s a similar story to NBN 250 plans. On Superloop you’ll pay $85 per month for your first six months, and then $99 per month. On Aussie Broadband, you’re looking at $129 per month.

Evening speeds are also reasonably in line, with Aussie reporting 250/21Mbps and Superloop reporting 240/21Mbps.

NBN 250 plans are only available for Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) and Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections.

If you need faster upload speeds, Aussie has an NBN 250 plan with 100Mbps up. That’s four times faster than the 25Mbps you get on a standard NBN 250 plan. It will set you back a much pricier $209 per month, however, and is only available to FTTP addresses. Aussie is currently reporting typical speeds of 250/85Mbps.

Unlimited NBN 1000 plans

If you’re looking for the fastest NBN around, both Aussie and Superloop have NBN 1000 plans. Currently, both providers are reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps.

When it comes to pricing, there’s a major difference. Aussie Broadband is currently charging $149 per month, while Superloop will set you back $99 for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter.

NBN 1000 plans are available to FTTP connections, and over 95 per cent of HFC premises.

Aussie Broadband vs Superloop: Support

If you want to call Aussie Broadband, the provider has local support that you can contact between 8am and midnight (AEST), every single day other than Christmas and Good Friday.

Superloop’s support hours are 8.30 am to 7pm on weekdays, 10:30am to 6:30 pm on weekends and public holidays (AEST).

Aussie Broadband vs Superloop: Extras

Superloop’s NBN 50/100/250/1000 plans all include five speed boosts per month. These let you jump up to the next NBN speed tier for 24 hours (from NBN 50 to NBN 100, for example), and extra speed boosts can be purchased for $2 per day.

However, technology limitations still apply. For example, if you’re on an FTTN connection with an NBN 100 plan, you won’t be able to speed boost to NBN 250.

Aussie Broadband vs Superloop: Mobile plans

Superloop and Aussie Broadband are now both offering SIM-only mobile plans. Superloop plans are powered by the Telstra network, while Aussie Broadband plans are powered by Optus.

Both providers also offer 5G access but for select plans only. With Aussie, you can access Optus’ 5G network on its 30/80/220GB plans, while Superloop only has access to Telstra’s 5G network through its 120GB plan.

Superloop has bundle discounts on offer: you’ll save $5 on your NBN bill if you add a mobile plan to the same account. You can save an extra $2.50 per month for each additional mobile plan, up to a maximum of $15 per month. Superloop is also offering double data for the first six recharges on its 40GB, 90GB and 120GB plans.

