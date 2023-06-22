These NBN Providers Let You Save Money by Bundling

For many NBN providers, the best deal you’re going to get is the promo pricing on signup. If that’s not enough, then maybe it’s worth making sure that your next internet service provider is one of the few that lets you save money by bundling.

Here’s a quick round-up of the cheapest NBN 50 plans that let you save by nabbing a mobile phone and internet plan bundle.

If you’re strictly going by the numbers, then one of the best value options in the mix is Vodafone.

The smallest of Australia’s big three providers will knock $15 off the cost of any of its NBN plans if you’re signed up for one of its mobile plans.

Check out the widget below for a snapshot of your bundle options here.

The other provider budget-savvy phone and internet bundlers may want to consider is TPG. Compared to Vodafone, its NBN plans tend to come in at a cheaper price and its mobile plans are currently discounted to 50 per cent of the usual cost for the first six months.

What’s more, if you double dip with TPG for your NBN and mobile services you’ll get the former at a discounted rate even after that honeymoon period is up. Here’s a quick widget showing off what to expect when it comes to TPG NBN plans.

If you want to expand the scope of your search for bundles that help you save money, there are also a few NBN providers that let you bundle together an energy service.

For instance, Origin Energy customers can score an extra $15 per month off of their internet bill for the first 12 months if they sign up for one of the NBN plans below.

That discount takes a real bite out of the cost of this provider’s energy plans. It’ll essentially knock the cost of the Everyday NBN 50 plan down from $79 per month to $64 per month or the Everyday NBN 100 plan down from $99 per month to just $84 per month. Every dollar counts, and those savings are nothing to scoff at.

Dodo’s bundle offer isn’t quite so deep a discount, but the prices of this provider’s NBN plans do start slightly cheaper than those of Origin.

For instance, if you sign up for Dodo’s NBN Unlimited 50 plan before the end of July, you’ll save $21.20 per month for the first six months. That promo pricing brings the usual price down from $75 per month to just $53.80 per month.

This offer is also available for the Dodo NBN Unlimited 100 plan. In either case, you’ll be bumped up to the regular rate after six months.

Fortunately, Dodo NBN plans are no-contract, so you’re free to jump ship once a better opportunity to save comes along.

Those in NSW or Victoria can save an extra $10 per month on top of this if they already get either their electricity or gas from Dodo.

Here’s a full list of NBN plans that are eligible to be bundled through Dodo.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.