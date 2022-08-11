35 Major Movie Releases You Need to See in 2022

Movies were finally back in 2021, we even saw a few! But 2022 is definitely an even more hectic year for films.

Between superhero movies, video game-to-movie adaptations and Oscar-worthy hits, it looks like there’ll barely be a week without a new movie worth watching in 2022. Here are some of the movies you should keep an eye out for this year.

Major movie release dates in 2022

Ticket to Paradise

Filmed in Australia during the pandemic (much to the delight of locals), George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Ticket to Paradise is finally hitting screens. The movie stars the duo as a couple who travel to Bali (aka Queensland) to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they did.

Australian movie release date: September 15, 2022

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Teen Wolf fans have a lot to look forward to in October as the original cast returns in a new adventure that sees Scott and the gang all grown up and ready to face a new threat. Some unlikely faces will also be appearing including Crystal Reed’s Allison Argent.

Australian movie release date: October 2022 on Paramount+

Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde is becoming quite the proficient director in Hollywood, and her next foray is a psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. In Don’t Worry Darling, the duo star as a couple in the 1950s where Pugh’s housewife begins to unravel as she learns a disturbing truth about her life.

Australian movie release date: October 6, 2022

Halloween Ends

Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the final time as final girl Laurie Strode in the sequel Halloween trilogy. Taking place four years after Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends sees Laurie living off-grid with her granddaughter, but as always she can’t avoid Michael Myers forever.

Australian movie release date: October 13, 2022

Black Adam

After many years in the making, Dwayne Johnson is finally stepping into the superhero realm for DC’s Black Adam. The notorious antihero will be unleashed into the modern world, thousands of years after his imprisonment, and bring his own form of justice onto Earth.

Australian movie release date: October 20, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The world tragically lost Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in 2020, but the legacy of his character lives on in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Not much is known about the Marvel sequel but we do know that Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams (aka Ironheart) will make her first appearance in this film.

Australian movie release date: November 10, 2022

Amsterdam

Amsterdam has gathered possibly the most A-listers you’ll see in one movie together. The lineup includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washinton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Tayla Swift, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.

What are they all doing in such a film? According to the synopsis, three friends will find themselves at the centre of one of the most shocking plots in American history. Intriguing.

Australian movie release date: November 3, 2022

Strange World

Disney Animation’s next project Strange World, from Don Hall (Big Hero 6), follows a family of explorers as they journey through an uncharted fantastical land.

Australian movie release date: November 24, 2022

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Over a decade after the original was released, the first of James Cameron’s many Avatar sequels is hitting screens. The time between films has given the technology a boost and it will fling us into the glorious 3D underwater worlds of Pandora, where Jake Sully and Neytiri must face a new challenge that threatens their family.

Australian movie release date: December 15, 2022.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Knives Out is making the jump over to streaming for the sequel with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery releasing on Netflix later this year. The second movie will see Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc inspect a new crop of suspects in the lavish landscape of Greece.

Australian movie release date: Holiday 2022 on Netflix

Top 2022 movies you can watch now

Prey

Prey, the Predator prequel movie set in the Great Plains of America in 1719, is a milestone for many reasons. Not only is it a great sci-fi film but it’s also produced in collaboration with the Comanche Nation. Huge and very worth watching!

Stream it on Disney+ now

Nope

The latest mysterious film from Get Out director Jordan Peele already looks like a banger. NOPE stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun in a new horror epic that will no doubt have us all cowering in our seats at the cinemas.

In cinemas now

House of Gucci

Father, son and House of Gucci. This biographical look at the family behind one of the world’s largest designer fashion brands stars some absolute icons in Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

The film is directed by Ridley Scott and also stars an unrecognisable Jared Leto.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

Scream

Same title, different Scream. The classic horror franchise is back with some old and new faces.

David Arquette, Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell are back as their original characters alongside a new bunch of young adult stars as they try to uncover the new killer behind the Ghostface mask.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

Nightmare Alley

The latest film from Guillermo del Toro stars Bradley Cooper as a manipulative carnival worker who hooks up with Cate Blanchett’s equally dangerous psychiatrist. If you know the mind of del Toro you know what to expect from Nightmare Alley.

Stream it on Disney+ now.

Spencer

Yes, it’s another film about Princess Diana, but this time we’re taking an in-depth look at that fateful weekend that essentially ends Diana and Charles’ marriage.

Kristen Stewart is taking on the role of Diana in Spencer and critics are already raving about her performance. The movie picks up almost where the fourth season of The Crown left off so it’s the perfect thing to watch while you wait for the next season.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video now.

Death on the Nile

Murder mystery fans rejoice because the classic detective Poirot is back on big screens this year. Kenneth Branagh returns as the sleuth to uncover the culprit behind a new murder on a glamorous river steamer in Death on the Nile.

As usual, the suspects are an array of all-stars including Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, Tom Batemen, Annette Bening and Jennifer Saunders.

Stream it on Disney+ now.

Uncharted

One of the biggest video games of all time is getting the big-screen treatment with Sony’s Uncharted movie. Tom Holland stars as the hero Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg as Sully. For any Uncharted newbies, the game (and presumedly movie) has vibes of Indiana Jones and Tomb Raider.

It’s definitely one action-packed film you don’t want to miss in 2022.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

The Batman

Batman is back in possibly his darkest reboot yet for The Batman. Robert Pattinson is behind the cowl as the caped crusader in his early years of crime-fighting. He goes after The Riddler (Paul Dano), the Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).

Read our review.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

Turning Red

Pixar’s latest adorable film Turning Red follows the adventures of a teenage girl who turns into a giant red panda every time she experiences intense feelings – quite a problem for someone going through adolescence!

Stream it on Disney+ now.

Morbius

Sony is expanding its superhero universe with an origin story for Morbius, the living vampire. Jared Leto is taking on the role of Dr Michael Morbius who is infected with a rare blood disease and goes to extreme lengths to cure himself, with vampiric results.

Rent or buy it on digital platforms now.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Harry Potter fans have a lot to look forward to this year with the debut of the 20th-anniversary reunion. After that, however, there’s also the third Fantastic Beasts movie.

Secrets of Dumbledore builds on the revelations of the previous film and pits Newt Scamander and his friends against the rising power of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne are back but Johnny Depp is not, with Mads Mikkelsen taking on the role of Grindelwald for this film.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Daniels (Swiss Army Man) have brought one of the most incredibly original films to life in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Michelle Yeoh stars as a laundromat owner who goes from battling the IRS over tax claims to being flung into a battle with an eternal evil in the multiverse. This is one you cannot miss.

Read our review.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

The Northman

If Viking films are your thing you can’t miss The Northman. Director Robert Eggers brings his signature style to the Viking era in a retelling of the brutally accurate revenge story that inspired Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

The movie also has a cast that could rival a Shakespearean epic including Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor Joy and Ethan Hawke.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Downton Abbey may have ended years ago but the series lives on in the period drama’s second feature film. The new movie, titled Downton Abbey: A New Era, sees Hollywood invade the Abbey pushing the Crawley family to escape to the south of France.

Your favourites are all back, including Maggie Smith, along with a handful of new members like Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Dominic West.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

One of the many Marvel movies we’ve been treated with in 2022 is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home Doctor Strange has had a fair bit of experience in the multiverse. Now he has to deal with a new multiversal threat in Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen returns as the Scarlet Witch for the first time since WandaVision.

Read our review.

Watch it on Disney+ now.

Top Gun Maverick

After 33 years, Tom Cruise returns to (one of) the movies that made him famous, Top Gun Maverick. When training a group of graduates, Maverick finds that his old friend Goose’s son is part of his team and embarks on a mission that will force him to face his ghosts.

In cinemas now.

Jurassic World: Dominion

The third film in the trilogy of Jurassic World films, Dominion shows us what life looks like when dinosaurs reintegrate into our lives in the 21st century. To deal with this life-altering threat, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will recruit the help of some experts with Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern all returning to the franchise along with newcomer DeWanda Wise.

Read our review.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

Lightyear

Lightyear is the Toy Story origin story you didn’t know you needed. Chris Evans portrays the space ranger in the movie that the toy Buzz Lightyear became based on. You’ll see an all-new side to Buzz Lightyear in this film, including his hair!

If you’re curious we asked the Lightyear filmmakers some burning questions.

Stream it on Disney+.

Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth stars in the Netflix sci-fi thriller Spiderhead as a visionary who runs a futuristic prison and experiments on the inmates in an attempt to fix human nature.

Watch it on Netflix now.

Elvis

Australian directing extraordinaire Baz Luhrmann’s next project is none other than an adaptation of Elvis Presley’s life. Austin Butler is stepping into the shoes of the famous singer for Elvis, a glossy new film about how Presley’s music changed the world.

In cinemas now.

Thor: Love and Thunder

It’s a big year for Chris Hemsworth who has returned as Thor in another action-packed film helmed by Taika Waititi. This time in Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor goes up against Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher with the help of his friends Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), the latter of which will wield the legendary hammer, Mjolnir.

Read our review.

In cinemas now.

The Black Phone

Fans of horror have a truly nightmarish experience on their hands with Blumhouse’s new horror The Black Phone. When a 13-year-old boy is abducted by a serial killer and trapped in a soundproof basement he discovers he can connect to the killer’s previous victims via a disconnected telephone.

In cinemas now.

The Gray Man

If you’re still thirsting after Thor you’ll be glad to know that the trio of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page will be together on one screen in The Gray Man. The action thriller will release on Netflix, so you’re welcome to rewatch it as many times as you need.

Stream it on Netflix.

Bullet Train

Brad Pitt’s latest blockbuster adventure Bullet Train sees the Hollywood star as an unlucky assassin who is put on a collision course with lethal adversaries while on the world’s fastest train.

In cinemas now

There are so many good movies to see at the cinema this year and this isn’t even all of them. Keep an eye on this post as we add more highly anticipated films coming your way in 2022.

