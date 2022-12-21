47 Major Movies From 2022 and Where to Watch Them

Movies were finally back in 2021, we even saw a few! But 2022 has definitely been an even more hectic year for films.

Between superhero movies, video game-to-film adaptations and Oscar-worthy hits, there was barely a week without a new movie worth watching in 2022. There were so many it’s hard to even pick a favourite.

If you’re wondering what you missed in movie land in 2022, here are some of the best releases from this year.

Major movie releases of 2022

House of Gucci

Father, son and House of Gucci. This biographical look at the family behind one of the world’s largest designer fashion brands stars some absolute icons in Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

The film is directed by Ridley Scott and also stars an unrecognisable Jared Leto.

Watch it now on Prime Video.

Scream

Same title, different Scream. The classic horror franchise is back with some old and new faces.

David Arquette, Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell are back as their original characters, alongside a new bunch of young adult stars as they try to uncover the new killer behind the Ghostface mask.

Stream it now on Binge and Paramount+.

Nightmare Alley

The recent film from Guillermo del Toro stars Bradley Cooper as a manipulative carnival worker who hooks up with Cate Blanchett’s equally dangerous psychiatrist. If you know the mind of del Toro you know what to expect from Nightmare Alley.

Stream it on Disney+ now.

Spencer

Yes, it’s another film about Princess Diana, but this time we’re taking an in-depth look at that fateful weekend that essentially ends Diana and Charles’ marriage.

Kristen Stewart takes on the role of Diana in Spencer, and critics raved about her performance. The movie picks up almost where the fourth season of The Crown left off.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video now.

Death on the Nile

Murder mystery fans rejoice because the classic detective Poirot is back on big screens this year. Kenneth Branagh returns as the sleuth to uncover the culprit behind a new murder on a glamorous river steamer in Death on the Nile.

As usual, the suspects are an array of all-stars, including Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, Tom Batemen, Annette Bening and Jennifer Saunders.

Stream it on Disney+ now.

Uncharted

One of the biggest video games of all time received the big-screen treatment with Sony’s Uncharted movie. Tom Holland stars as the hero Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg as Sully. For any Uncharted newbies, the game (and movie) has vibes of Indiana Jones and Tomb Raider.

Watch it now on Binge and Prime Video.

The Batman

Batman is back in possibly his darkest reboot yet for The Batman. Robert Pattinson is behind the cowl as the caped crusader in his early years of crime-fighting. He goes after The Riddler (Paul Dano), the Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).

Read our review.

Stream it on Netflix or Binge.

Turning Red

Pixar’s latest adorable film Turning Red follows the adventures of a teenage girl who turns into a giant red panda every time she experiences intense feelings – quite a problem for someone going through adolescence!

Stream it on Disney+ now.

Morbius

Sony is expanding its superhero universe with an origin story for Morbius, the living vampire. Jared Leto is taking on the role of Dr Michael Morbius, who is infected with a rare blood disease and goes to extreme lengths to cure himself, with vampiric results.

Stream it on Prime Video or Binge.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Harry Potter fans had a lot to look forward to this year with the debut of the 20th-anniversary reunion. After that, however, there was also the third Fantastic Beasts movie.

Secrets of Dumbledore builds on the revelations of the previous film and pits Newt Scamander and his friends against the rising power of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne are back, but Johnny Depp is not, with Mads Mikkelsen taking on the role of Grindelwald for this film.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Daniels (Swiss Army Man) brought one of the most incredibly original films to life in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Michelle Yeoh stars as a laundromat owner who goes from battling the IRS over tax claims to being flung into a battle with an eternal evil in the multiverse. This is one you cannot miss.

Read our review.

Stream it on Prime Video now.

The Northman

If Viking films are your thing you can’t miss The Northman. Director Robert Eggers brings his signature style to the Viking era in a retelling of the brutally accurate revenge story that inspired Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

The movie also has a cast that could rival a Shakespearean epic, including Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor Joy and Ethan Hawke.

Stream it on Prime Video.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Downton Abbey may have ended years ago, but the series lives on in the period drama’s second feature film. The new movie, titled Downton Abbey: A New Era, sees Hollywood invade the Abbey pushing the Crawley family to escape to the south of France.

Your favourites are all back, including Maggie Smith, along with a handful of new members like Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Dominic West.

Stream it on Prime Video.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

One of the many Marvel movies we’ve been treated to in 2022 is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange has had a fair bit of experience in the multiverse. Now he has to deal with a new multiversal threat in Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen returns as the Scarlet Witch for the first time since WandaVision.

Read our review.

Watch it on Disney+ now.

Top Gun Maverick

After 33 years, Tom Cruise returns to (one of) the movies that made him famous, Top Gun Maverick. When training a group of graduates, Maverick finds that his old friend Goose’s son is part of his team and embarks on a mission that will force him to face his ghosts.

Ask anyone who has seen this film and you’ll know why it made the list of best movies in 2022.

Watch it on Paramount+.

Jurassic World: Dominion

The third film in the trilogy of Jurassic World films, Dominion, shows us what life looks like when dinosaurs reintegrate into our lives in the 21st century. To deal with this life-altering threat, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will recruit the help of some experts, with Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern all returning to the franchise along with newcomer DeWanda Wise.

Read our review.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

Lightyear

Lightyear is the Toy Story origin story you didn’t know you needed. Chris Evans portrays the space ranger in the movie that the toy Buzz Lightyear became based on. You’ll see an all-new side to Buzz Lightyear in this film, including his hair!

If you’re curious we asked the Lightyear filmmakers some burning questions.

Stream it on Disney+.

Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth stars in the Netflix sci-fi thriller Spiderhead as a visionary who runs a futuristic prison and experiments on the inmates in an attempt to fix human nature.

Watch it on Netflix now.

Elvis

Australian directing extraordinaire Baz Luhrmann’s next project is none other than an adaptation of Elvis Presley’s life. Austin Butler is stepping into the shoes of the famous singer for Elvis, a glossy new film about how Presley’s music changed the world.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

Thor: Love and Thunder

It was a big year for Chris Hemsworth, who returned as Thor in another action-packed film helmed by Taika Waititi. This time in Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor goes up against Christian Bale’s Gorr, the God Butcher, with the help of his friends Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), the latter of which wields the legendary hammer, Mjolnir.

Read our review. You can also check out which 2022 Marvel movies did not make the list of best movies, and instead were named the worst in the MCU, here.

Stream it on Disney+ now.

The Black Phone

Fans of horror have a truly nightmarish experience on their hands with Blumhouse’s new horror The Black Phone. When a 13-year-old boy is abducted by a serial killer and trapped in a soundproof basement he discovers he can connect to the killer’s previous victims via a disconnected telephone.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

The Gray Man

If you’re still thirsting after Thor you’ll be glad to know that the trio of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page are together on one screen in The Gray Man. The action thriller is on Netflix, so you’re welcome to rewatch it as many times as you need.

Stream it on Netflix.

Bullet Train

Brad Pitt’s latest blockbuster adventure, Bullet Train, sees the Hollywood star as an unlucky assassin who is put on a collision course with lethal adversaries while on the world’s fastest train.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

Prey

Prey, the Predator prequel movie set in the Great Plains of America in 1719, is a milestone for many reasons. Not only is it a great sci-fi film, but it’s also produced in collaboration with the Comanche Nation. Huge and very worth watching!

Stream it on Disney+ now

Nope

The latest mysterious film from Get Out director Jordan Peele is a banger. NOPE stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun in a new horror epic that will no doubt have you cowering in your seat and scratching your head after.

It’s hardly surprising to see Jordan Peele mentioned on a list of best movies for 2022, but if you haven’t seen this yet, make sure you do!

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

Ticket to Paradise

Filmed in Australia during the pandemic (much to the delight of locals), George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Ticket to Paradise finally hit screens this year. The movie stars the duo as a couple who travel to Bali (aka Queensland) to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they did.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms now.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

One of the sleeper hits of the year, Bodies Bodies Bodies is a uniquely funny and authentic take on horror for the next generation.

After a group of 20-somethings become stuck in a mansion during a hurricane they partake in a party game that goes very wrong when one of them ends up dead, and they must race to find the killer among them. If you ask us, it sits amongst the top of the best movies to drop in 2022.

Rent or buy it on digital platforms now.

Smile

Smile may be in the name, but this horror movie is anything but a fun time (we’ve seen it and can confirm this is true). The movie follows a doctor who begins experiencing frightening occurrences she can’t explain (people with creepy smiles) and must confront her past in order to survive.

Rent or buy it on digital platforms now.

Amsterdam

Amsterdam has gathered possibly the most A-listers you’ll see in one movie together. The lineup includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washinton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Tayla Swift, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.

What are they all doing in such a film? According to the synopsis, three friends will find themselves at the centre of one of the most shocking plots in American history. Intriguing.

Stream it on Disney+.

Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde’s latest foray as a director is a psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. In Don’t Worry Darling, the duo star as a couple in the 1950s, where Pugh’s housewife begins to unravel as she learns a disturbing truth about her life.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms.

Halloween Ends

Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the final time as final girl Laurie Strode in the sequel Halloween trilogy. Taking place four years after Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends sees Laurie living off-grid with her granddaughter, but as always, she can’t avoid Michael Myers forever.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms.

Black Adam

After many years in the making, Dwayne Johnson is finally stepping into the superhero realm for DC’s Black Adam. The notorious antihero is unleashed into the modern world, thousands of years after his imprisonment, and bring his own form of justice onto Earth.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms.

The School for Good and Evil

Based on the hit series of children’s novels, The School for Good and Evil is being heralded as possibly the next Harry Potter.

The story follows two friends who find themselves on opposing sides at the school and thus on opposite sides of an epic battle. Netflix recruited an A-List cast including Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh, for its movie adaptation.

Watch it now on Netflix.

Bros

A groundbreaking Hollywood rom-com featuring a predominantly LGBTQ+ cast, Bros stars Billy Eichner as a neurotic podcast host who commits to his first serious relationship when he meets Aaron, an equally detached lawyer.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms.

The Woman King

Viola Davis stars in one of the most inspirational movies of the year in The Woman King. The film is a historical epic about the all-female warrior group who protected a West African kingdom in the 1800s. Easily one of the best movies to see in 2022.

Buy or rent it on digital platforms.

Causeway

Jennifer Lawrence returns to the screen after a bit of a break in Causeway, playing a role that is garnering her Oscar attention once again. The actress stars as a soldier struggling with PTSD who finds solace in a new friendship.

Stream it now on Apple TV+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The world tragically lost Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in 2020, but the legacy of his character lives on in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Shuri, Queen Ramonda, Okoye and Nakia are all back, and Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams (aka Ironheart) makes her first appearance in this film.

Read our spoiler-free review. In cinemas now. Disenchanted Fifteen years after the release of Enchanted, Giselle (Amy Adams), Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) are back in a new adventure in a new house in a new suburb. Disenchanted also stars James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Maya Rudolph and Yvette Nicole Brown. Stream it now on Disney+.

The Menu

A darkly thrilling drama, The Menu follows a group of diners who attend an exclusive restaurant on a remote island, run by a celebrity chef who has some interesting and shocking ideas for the menu.

In cinemas now.

Bones and All

Luca Guadagnino’s (Call Me By Your Name) latest film stars Timothée Chalamet once more in a coming-of-age romance story between two cannibals on a road trip across America.

In cinemas now.

Strange World

Disney Animation’s next project Strange World, from Don Hall (Big Hero 6), follows a family of explorers as they journey through an uncharted fantastical land.

Stream it on Disney+ now.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

Before the Guardians of the Galaxy return in Volume 3 next year, you can see them in a TV movie, The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special. Similar to Werewolf by Night, the movie is around the length of a TV episode and follows our favourite Marvel heroes as they try to find Star-Lord the perfect Christmas present (aka Kevin Bacon).

Read our review.

Stream it now on Disney+.

Violent Night

If you’ve ever wanted to see Santa kick some ass, Violent Night is for you. The action-packed take on a Christmas movie sees David Harbour and John Leguizamo face off as a team of mercenaries break into a family compound, surprised to find Santa is ready for them.

In cinemas now.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Over a decade after the original was released, the first of James Cameron’s many Avatar sequels has released. The time between films has given the technology a boost, and flings us into the glorious 3D underwater worlds of Pandora, where Jake Sully and Neytiri must face a new challenge that threatens their family.

Read our spoiler-free review.

In cinemas now.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Knives Out is making the jump over to streaming for the sequel with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Netflix in time for Christmas. The second movie sees Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc inspect a new crop of suspects in the lavish landscape of Greece.

Stream it on Netflix from December 23.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Roald Dahl’s classic tale of Matilda is combining the best of the movie and the musical with its new adaptation on Netflix. Starring Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir and Lashana Lynch, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical follows the titular character as she discovers her mystical new superpowers and takes on the villainous Miss Trunchbull.

Australian movie release date: December 25 on Netflix

The Banshees of Inisherin

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri director Martin McDonagh is behind The Banshee of Inisherin, a dramatic comedy starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as a pair of buddies whose friendship ends suddenly. Farrell’s character, Pádraic, sets out to repair their lifelong companionship at any cost.

Australian movie release date: December 26

It really has been a great year for movies. You can also check out some of the best TV shows from 2022 if you prefer the small screen.