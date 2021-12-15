Level Up Your Life

Here’s What We Know About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

December 15, 2021
Image: Disney/Marvel
Following Spider-Man: No Way Home the next Marvel movie we have to look forward to is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The second Doctor Strange movie is set to be a big one for MCU with both new and returning faces teaming up to deal with the perils of the multiverse.

Here’s what we know about Doctor Strange 2 so far.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Story

doctor strange 2
Image: Marvel

So far the story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is being kept heavily under wraps.

What we do know is that it will take place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which Doctor Strange also appears in. This film along with Loki, introduce the concept of the multiverse into the MCU.

As the chief wizard of all things strange and mystical on Earth, it makes sense that Doctor Strange is the character best equipped to deal with these multiverse problems in Doctor Strange 2. Where things go from there is anyone’s guess, but expect multiverse to be a word you hear a lot of in the MCU moving forward.

The film was originally intended to be a horror but after director Scott Derrickson departed it’s unclear whether that is still the vision for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Once Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in the world we should have a better idea of where Doctor Strange 2 is going, so stay tuned.

Doctor Strange 2: Cast

Image: Disney/Marvel

The cast of the second Doctor Strange is a bit of a Marvel reunion.

We have Benedict Cumberbatch returning as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange. He’ll be recruiting the help of his Avengers teammate Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, who we last saw in WandaVision.

Rachel McAdams is back as Dr Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor returns as Mordo and Benedict Wong is back as Strange’s right-hand man Wong.

As for newcomers, we’ll be seeing Xochitl Gomez appear as America Chavez who is better known as Miss America from Marvel comics.

Sam Raimi is directing the project with a script from Loki writer Michael Waldron and Jade Bartlett.

What should you watch beforehand?

doctor strange marvel
Image: Marvel

If you want to be up to date on your Marvel history before Doctor Strange 2 drops there are a few movies and series we’d recommend. This includes movies that Benedict Cumberbatch has appeared in as well as titles that deal with the multiverse.

  • Doctor Strange
  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • WandaVision
  • What If…?
  • Loki
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

You find all these Marvel movies and more on Disney+.

Doctor Strange 2: Australian Release date

Now the all-important question: how long do we have to wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

The movie has been hit with some hefty COVID delays along with large reshoots, so the release date has moved quite a few times.

Right now Doctor Strange 2 is scheduled to release exclusively in theatres on May 5, 2022.

We’ll keep this post updated as more information about the film is announced.

Lauren Rouse is a writer and producer at Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia.

