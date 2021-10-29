Get Excited About Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in House of Gucci

There are so many movies to be excited about in 2021. But you can add House of Gucci to the list because this movie looks like it’ll be iconic.

This iconic status is aided by the fact that the film stars two absolute icons. I am, of course, talking about the pairing of triple threat Lady Gaga and Star Wars actor Adam Driver.

House of Gucci may have flown under the radar for some time, but everyone is quite excited about it now. We’re here to explain all the reasons this film is one to watch.

House of Gucci is based on a true story

As the name suggests, House of Gucci is a biographical look at the family behind the famous fashion label. Rather than following the founder Guccio Gucci, however, the story instead focuses on his grandson Maurizio Gucci.

Maurizio (spoiler alert) was assassinated by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, and the film will explore the events and aftermath of these actions.

The movie is an adaptation of the popular book by Sara Gay Forden The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness Glamour and Greed. I don’t know about you but I’m getting a lot of The Assassination of Gianni Versace vibes and I am okay with that.

The cast is stacked

In the lead roles, we have the aforementioned Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani. The film went through quite a few rounds of development before it settled on these two. Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, Penelope Cruz and Leonardo DiCaprio were all in talks to star at some stage.

With plenty of megastars circling the film, the rest of the House of Gucci cast has quickly filled out. Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons are all signed on.

Ridley Scott, director of iconic films such as Gladiator and Alien, will be in the director’s chair. Get keen.

It looks good

The styling for this film is shaping up to be pretty faultless. Take the below for example.

I rest my case at iconic. Particularly now that Adam Driver has taken over the knitted sweater look from Knives Out Chris Evans. Lady Gaga, as always, looks like a queen. The two look very much like their real-life counterparts.

House of Gucci posters

You’ll be pleased to know that we’ve been treated to a batch of insights into the look and feel of the House of Gucci film with the release of a collection of film posters.

Check out Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:

Here’s Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci:

(King) Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci:

Prepare to be shocked at Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci:

And last, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci:

Most recently, MGM/Universal has released a full cast poster for House of Gucci with the tagline ‘A legacy worth killing for’. Chilling, no?

If these film posters are anything to go by, this movie is going to be seriously slick. Also, can we take a moment to appreciate the transformation of Jared Leto, please?

House of Gucci trailer

We now also have access to two action-packed trailers for the film which you can check out below. Be prepared, they will give you chills.

Continue reading about the first trailer and its initial reactions in our write up here.

MGM dropped a second trailer for House of Gucci in late October and it zooms right in on Lady Gaga’s performance as Patrizia – which looks like it’s pretty incredible.

You can watch House of Gucci this year

The film was initially set for a cinema release date of November 24, 2021. That, however, has since changed with Universal confirming the film will be coming out to Australian cinemas over a month later on December 26, 2021, instead.

Disappointing, we know. I guess we’re going to have to rewatch the House of Gucci trailers over and over as we slowly approach a release date by the end of the year.

This article has been updated with additional information since its original publish date.