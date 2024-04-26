12 of the Best Lamps to Buy If You’re Sick of Using the Big Light

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There’s something extremely comforting about walking into a room that’s bathed in soft lamplight. Whether it’s with a floor lamp in the living room or a table lamp in the bedroom, having the option to brighten up an area without blinding yourself with the cursed ‘big light’ is a blessing.

While all lamps essentially do the same thing, if you pick the right design, they can also add to your interior aesthetic.

Lamps can even help you save money, as they generally use less wattage than ceiling lights, so they’ll be a bit more energy efficient.

So, if you’re ready to make the switch from the big light to little lamps, we’ve rounded up some of the best small lighting solutions for your living room floor, desk, bedside table and more.

Best Floor Lamps

Artiss Floor Lamp

This Japandi-inspired floor lamp doubles as a small shelving unit, saving space and lighting up your living room. Shop Amazon Australia, $69.95 (usually $76.95)

Modern Chroma Lyon Floor Lamp

This sleek lamp has a tall, thin base that’s perfect if you don’t have too much room in your home. Shop Temple & Webster, $169

Twisted Design Floor Lamp

This floor lamp features a textured shade that extends along the length of the lamp, casting a warm glow anywhere it’s placed. Shop Big W, $191.95

Best Desk Lamps

Zahli Steel Lamp

This steel lamp looks chic with its simple shapes, lines and corners. Shop Temple & Webster, $69.95

Suck UK Bookrest Lamp

This desk lamp is for book lovers. It’s shaped like a house so you can rest your book perfectly on it without losing your page. Shop THE ICONIC, $99.95

Freedom HASTINGS Desk Lamp

This adjustable lamp is ideal for your desk, allowing you to point it at whatever you need, whether you’re working or relaxing. Shop Freedom, $41.95 (usually $59.95)

Best Table Lamps

Blue Ceramic Ginger Jar Table Lamp

This ceramic table lamp will bring an air of sophistication to your living room, without needing to redecorate everything. Shop Temple & Webster, $79.95 (usually $99.95)

Adairs Gigi Forest Table Light

Coloured glass is becoming more popular as people embrace the vintage aesthetics of the 1970s. Add a splash of colour with this table lamp, and get in on the trend. Shop Adairs, $89.99

Lexi Lighting Thistle Rabbit Sitting Table Lamp

If you’re looking for something that’s a little more kitschy and maximalist, this rabbit lamp with a floral lampshade will hit the spot. Shop Myer, $127.60

Best Outdoor Lamps

Arie Portable Outdoor Lamp

This cute little lamp has a built-in handle so you can take it with you wherever you need to go. Shop Early Settler, $129 (usually $169)

Luminea Reegan LED Outdoor Floor Lamp

This tall outdoor lamp will look great standing next to your backyard furniture setup. Shop Temple & Webster, $139 (usually $179)

Grand Patio Floor Lamp

This outdoor floor lamp has a drum-shaped wicker lampshade to go with all of your rattan furniture. Shop Amazon Australia, $119.99

Image credit: Adairs/Temple & Webster