12 of the Best Lamps to Buy If You’re Sick of Using the Big Light

There’s something extremely comforting about walking into a room that’s bathed in soft lamplight. Whether it’s with a floor lamp in the living room or a table lamp in the bedroom, having the option to brighten up an area without blinding yourself with the cursed ‘big light’ is a blessing.
While all lamps essentially do the same thing, if you pick the right design, they can also add to your interior aesthetic.
Lamps can even help you save money, as they generally use less wattage than ceiling lights, so they’ll be a bit more energy efficient.
So, if you’re ready to make the switch from the big light to little lamps, we’ve rounded up some of the best small lighting solutions for your living room floor, desk, bedside table and more.
Table of contents
Best Floor Lamps
Artiss Floor Lamp
This Japandi-inspired floor lamp doubles as a small shelving unit, saving space and lighting up your living room.
Modern Chroma Lyon Floor Lamp
This sleek lamp has a tall, thin base that’s perfect if you don’t have too much room in your home.
Twisted Design Floor Lamp
This floor lamp features a textured shade that extends along the length of the lamp, casting a warm glow anywhere it’s placed.
Best Desk Lamps
Zahli Steel Lamp
This steel lamp looks chic with its simple shapes, lines and corners.
Suck UK Bookrest Lamp
This desk lamp is for book lovers. It’s shaped like a house so you can rest your book perfectly on it without losing your page.
Freedom HASTINGS Desk Lamp
This adjustable lamp is ideal for your desk, allowing you to point it at whatever you need, whether you’re working or relaxing.
Best Table Lamps
Blue Ceramic Ginger Jar Table Lamp
This ceramic table lamp will bring an air of sophistication to your living room, without needing to redecorate everything.
Adairs Gigi Forest Table Light
Coloured glass is becoming more popular as people embrace the vintage aesthetics of the 1970s. Add a splash of colour with this table lamp, and get in on the trend.
Lexi Lighting Thistle Rabbit Sitting Table Lamp
If you’re looking for something that’s a little more kitschy and maximalist, this rabbit lamp with a floral lampshade will hit the spot.
Best Outdoor Lamps
Arie Portable Outdoor Lamp
This cute little lamp has a built-in handle so you can take it with you wherever you need to go.
Luminea Reegan LED Outdoor Floor Lamp
This tall outdoor lamp will look great standing next to your backyard furniture setup.
Grand Patio Floor Lamp
This outdoor floor lamp has a drum-shaped wicker lampshade to go with all of your rattan furniture.
Image credit: Adairs/Temple & Webster
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.