From Spiderhead to Knives Out 2, Here Are All the New Movies on Netflix in 2022

Netflix has become our go-to in pandemic times with thousands of movies and TV shows to choose from at any one time. In 2022, Netflix is continuing its push for exciting originals with a new movie releasing each and every week.
Netflix will have new films in every genre hitting its service this year, with all your favourite stars like Ryan Reynolds, Daniel Craig and Jason Momoa making an appearance.
Let’s check out all of Netflix’s new films in 2022.
All synopses are provided by Netflix.
Table of Contents
Every New Film on Netflix in 2022
New Netflix Action, Adventure and Sci-Fi Movies
The Adam Project
A time-travelling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.
Director: Shawn Levy
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Cobell, Catherine Keener, Zoe Saldana.
Enola Holmes 2
Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel.
Director: Harry Bradbeer
Cast: Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss
Spiderhead
In the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker article, “Escape From Spiderhead” by George Saunders.
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett
Other Action, Adventure and Sci-Fi films coming to Netflix this year:
- Athena
- Carter
- Day Shift
- The Gray Man
- Interceptor
- The Mother
- The Mothership
- They Cloned Tyrone
New Netflix Comedy Movies
Knives Out 2
In the follow up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.
Writer/Director: Rian Johnson
Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janella Monae, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline.
The Bubble
Comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.
Director: Judd Apatow
Cast: Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, Danielle Vitalis
Other Comedy films coming to Netflix this year:
- BigBug
- Me Time
- Metal Lords
- Senior Year
- The Takedown
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
- You People
New Netflix Drama Movies
The Good Nurse
Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.
Director: Tobias Lindholm
Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, Kim Dickens
White Noise
At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.
Director: Noah Baumbach
Cast: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin, Jodie Turner-Smith
Hustle
After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.
Director: Jeremiah Zagar
Cast: Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, Juancho Hernangomez, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, Kenny Smith
Other Drama films coming to Netflix this year:
- A Jazzman’s Blues
- Against the Ice
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Blonde
- Hustle
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Operation Mincemeat
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Rustin
- Spaceman
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
New Netflix Thriller and Horror Movies
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.
Director: David Blue Garcia
Cast: Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Neil Hudson, Jessica Allain, Olwen Fouere, Jacob Latimore, Alice Krige
Monkey Man
An unlikely hero emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values, seeking revenge from those who took everything from him many years ago.
Director Dev Patel
Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley
Other Thriller and Horror films coming to Netflix this year:
- Black Crab
- Brazen
- Choose or Die
- End of the Road
- The Inheritance
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
- The Weekend Away
- Windfall
New Netflix Kids Movies
The School for Good and Evil
Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.
Director: Paul Feig
Cast: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Wylie, Sophie Anne Caruso, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Sir Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap
Slumberland
A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.
Director: Francis Lawrence
Cast: Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Humberly Gonzalez
Other Family films coming to Netflix this year:
- 13: The Musical
- Bool
- Ivy & Bean
- Matilda
- Rescued by Ruby
- Tall Girl 2
- We Have a Ghost
New Romance Movies
Persuasion
Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.
Director: Stuart McDonald
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Richard E. Grant, Henry Golding
Falling for Christmas
A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.
Director: Janeen Damian
Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez
Other Romance films coming to Netflix this year:
- Along for the Ride
- Don’t Blame Karma!
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- Love in the Villa
- The Noel Diary
- A Perfect Pairing
- Purple Hearts
- The Royal Treatment
- Through My Window
- Untitled Holiday Rom-Com
New Animated and Anime Movies
The Sea Beast
In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.
Director: Chris Williams
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion musical directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.
Director/Writer: Guillermo del Toro and Patrick Gustafson
Cast: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman
Other Animated and Anime films coming to Netflix this year:
- Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
- Bubble (Anime)
- Drifting Home (Anime)
- My Father’s Dragon
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
- Wendell & Wild
We don’t have dates for all these 2022 Netflix movies yet but you can stay tuned to our monthly streaming list to find out when each title is released.
If you’re after TV series on Netflix in 2022 check out this list of essential shows to watch.
