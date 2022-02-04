From Spiderhead to Knives Out 2, Here Are All the New Movies on Netflix in 2022

Netflix has become our go-to in pandemic times with thousands of movies and TV shows to choose from at any one time. In 2022, Netflix is continuing its push for exciting originals with a new movie releasing each and every week.

Netflix will have new films in every genre hitting its service this year, with all your favourite stars like Ryan Reynolds, Daniel Craig and Jason Momoa making an appearance.

Let’s check out all of Netflix’s new films in 2022.

All synopses are provided by Netflix.

Every New Film on Netflix in 2022

New Netflix Action, Adventure and Sci-Fi Movies

The Adam Project

A time-travelling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Cobell, Catherine Keener, Zoe Saldana.

Enola Holmes 2

Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel.

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Cast: Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss

Spiderhead

In the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker article, “Escape From Spiderhead” by George Saunders.

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett

Other Action, Adventure and Sci-Fi films coming to Netflix this year:

Athena

Carter

Day Shift

The Gray Man

Interceptor

The Mother

The Mothership

They Cloned Tyrone

New Netflix Comedy Movies

Knives Out 2

In the follow up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Writer/Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janella Monae, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline.

The Bubble

Comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

Director: Judd Apatow

Cast: Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, Danielle Vitalis

Other Comedy films coming to Netflix this year:

BigBug

Me Time

Metal Lords

Senior Year

The Takedown

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

You People

New Netflix Drama Movies

The Good Nurse

Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.

Director: Tobias Lindholm

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, Kim Dickens

White Noise

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin, Jodie Turner-Smith

Hustle

After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Cast: Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, Juancho Hernangomez, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, Kenny Smith

Other Drama films coming to Netflix this year:

A Jazzman’s Blues

Against the Ice

All Quiet on the Western Front

Blonde

Hustle

Luckiest Girl Alive

Operation Mincemeat

The Pale Blue Eye

Rustin

Spaceman

The Swimmers

The Wonder

New Netflix Thriller and Horror Movies

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

Director: David Blue Garcia

Cast: Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Neil Hudson, Jessica Allain, Olwen Fouere, Jacob Latimore, Alice Krige

Monkey Man

An unlikely hero emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values, seeking revenge from those who took everything from him many years ago.

Director Dev Patel

Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley

Other Thriller and Horror films coming to Netflix this year:

Black Crab

Brazen

Choose or Die

End of the Road

The Inheritance

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

The Weekend Away

Windfall

New Netflix Kids Movies

The School for Good and Evil

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.

Director: Paul Feig

Cast: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Wylie, Sophie Anne Caruso, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Sir Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap

Slumberland

A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Humberly Gonzalez

Other Family films coming to Netflix this year:

13: The Musical

Bool

Ivy & Bean

Matilda

Rescued by Ruby

Tall Girl 2

We Have a Ghost

New Romance Movies

Persuasion

Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.

Director: Stuart McDonald

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Richard E. Grant, Henry Golding

Falling for Christmas

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Director: Janeen Damian

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez

Other Romance films coming to Netflix this year:

Along for the Ride

Don’t Blame Karma!

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love in the Villa

The Noel Diary

A Perfect Pairing

Purple Hearts

The Royal Treatment

Through My Window

Untitled Holiday Rom-Com

New Animated and Anime Movies

The Sea Beast

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.

Director: Chris Williams

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion musical directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.

Director/Writer: Guillermo del Toro and Patrick Gustafson

Cast: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman

Other Animated and Anime films coming to Netflix this year:

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Bubble (Anime)

Drifting Home (Anime)

My Father’s Dragon

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)

Wendell & Wild

We don’t have dates for all these 2022 Netflix movies yet but you can stay tuned to our monthly streaming list to find out when each title is released.

If you’re after TV series on Netflix in 2022 check out this list of essential shows to watch.