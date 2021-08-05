Prepare for House of Gucci With These 5 Ridley Scott Films

House of Gucci is one of 2021’s most highly anticipated movie releases due to its incredible cast which includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino, but also thanks to its director Ridley Scott, who has worked on some of the best movies of all time.

The House of Gucci director has got serious range. The man has directed a wide variety of films that are hugely loved by film buffs. So, if you’re keen to get a bit of a Ridley Scott education before House of Gucci is released later this year, here are the five you must watch.

Here are 5 movies from House of Gucci director Ridley Scott

Gladiator

Gladiator is a classic and stars Russell Crowe as Maximus, a former Roman General who seeks vengeance against the corrupt emperor (Joaquin Phoenix) who murdered his family and forced him into slavery, where he is then sold to a gladiator trainer.

It’s a pretty violent film, so if you’re not into that kind of thing, it might not be one for you, but if you can handle it, it’s one of those movies you need to see at least once.

Alien

Alien is known as the best science fiction movie of all time and launched several sequels, crossovers and even a prequel series. It’s also the movie that launched its badass heroine Sigourney Weaver’s career.

This Ridley Scott film takes place in Nostromo, a spaceship carrying a seven-member crew. When the ship’s computer Mother wakes the team one night to investigate a distress signal, they follow company policy to look into it.

They land on the moon and damage their ship in the process. While investigating the signal, half of the team stay on board, and the other half find a derelict alien spaceship and lose contact with Nostromo.

Ripley (Weaver) manages to decipher part of the transmission that brought them there as a warning, but can’t alert the rest of the team. An alien creature then attacks one of the men, attaching itself to his face. He’s taken back on board, despite Ripley’s warnings, and soon after, all hell breaks loose as the alien begins hunting the crew one by one. This one’s scary, so beware!

Thelma & Louise

Another classic film by Scott, Thelma & Louise stars Geena Davis as Thelma and Susan Sarandon as Louise, two best friends who embark on a road trip to escape their dreary lives. Instead, they end up on the run from the police in Mexico after Louise kills a man. It’s a feminist classic.

Oh, and, fun little bonus, a young Brad Pitt also makes an appearance!

Blade Runner

Another Ridley Scott film loved by movie buffs, Blade Runner is set in a dystopian future Los Angeles in 2019, where the powerful Tyrell Corporation creates synthetic humans known as replicants to aid society. However, replicants soon became illegal on earth, and it’s a blade runner’s job to track them down and terminally ‘retire’ them.

When a group of advanced replicants escapes to Earth, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) must hunt them down and destroy them.

Black Hawk Down

This movie is star-studded with a huge ensemble cast including Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Jeremy Piven and Tom Hardy.

Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down sees a military operation on a peacekeeping mission to Mogadishu, Somalia in 1993, during the civil war to capture two top lieutenants of a warlord. However, they soon find themselves in a battle with the heavily armed Somalis, destroying two US Black Hawk helicopters. The film focuses on the heroic efforts of the various Army Rangers to get to the downed helicopters.

House of Gucci, is set for release on November 25, 2021. Fingers crossed we’re all out of lockdown and can see it on the big screen by then!