Return to Hogwarts: Everything Aussie Fans Need to Know About the Harry Potter Reunion

As Potterheads will likely know by now, the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film is set to be celebrated with a reunion special in early 2022.

The HBO Max program titled Return to Hogwarts will see original cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join film-maker Chris Columbus to chat about all things HP and the creation of the film series.

As Nine Honey writes, HBO Max has shared that the feature will “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations”.

Alison Hurbert-Burns, Binge Executive Director said of the reunion:

“The Harry Potter franchise is a global sensation, with a fanbase that spans every corner of the globe. BINGE is thrilled to be able to bring these special events to the millions of Australian fans who have read the books, watched the films and grown-up with the magic of Harry Potter – continuing our commitment of delivering the world’s best shows and TV’s biggest moments to viewers. “Next year will be the year to celebrate Harry Potter and the joy it brought to people around the world – and it will all be on BINGE.”

Here’s everything we know about the Harry Potter reunion special so far.

Which of our favourite witches and wizards will be there?

In addition to the appearance of Radcliffe, Grint and Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart have been listed as the Harry Potter alumni slated to appear in Return to Hogwarts.

Presently, JK Rowling, who has been widely called out for her anti-transgender comments, has reportedly not been invited to return for the feature. She will only appear in the form of archival interviews.

When and where can I watch Return to Hogwarts in Australia?

The feature is set to air on January 1, 2022, on Binge from 7:01 pm AEDT, it has been confirmed. So, mark your calendars and plan your New Year’s hangovers accordingly.

Where can I watch the Return to Hogwarts trailer?

If you’re after a sneak peek of the series, we have a few clips for you to sink your teeth into – one shared by Draco Malfoy himself. Check them out below.

is this what school homecoming is like? mark your calendars for New Years Day #ReturnToHogwarts , streaming on @hbomax x pic.twitter.com/FQ38VB1fBb — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) November 16, 2021

And if you’d like to watch the full Harry Potter film series in preparation for the reunion special, you can find details on where to watch the movies here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date with additional details.