House of Gucci: Everything You Need to Know Before Watching the Chic Murder Movie

There are so many movies to be excited about in 2022. And you can add House of Gucci to the list because this movie looks like it’ll be iconic.

This iconic status is aided by the fact that the film stars two absolute icons. I am, of course, talking about the pairing of triple threat Lady Gaga and Star Wars actor Adam Driver.

House of Gucci may have flown under the radar for some time, but everyone is quite excited about it now. We’re here to share a rundown on everything you need to know about the chic murder tale.

House of Gucci is based on a true story

As the name suggests, House of Gucci is a biographical look at the family behind the famous fashion label. Rather than following the founder Guccio Gucci, however, the story instead focuses on his grandson Maurizio Gucci.

Maurizio (spoiler alert) was assassinated by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, and the film will explore the events and aftermath of these actions.

The movie is an adaptation of the popular book by Sara Gay Forden The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness Glamour and Greed.

The cast is stacked

In the lead roles, we have the aforementioned Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani. The film went through quite a few rounds of development before it settled on these two. Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, Penelope Cruz and Leonardo DiCaprio were all in talks to star at some stage.

Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons are all signed on, too.

Ridley Scott, director of iconic films such as Gladiator and Alien, will be in the director’s chair.

It looks good

The styling for this film is shaping up to be pretty faultless. Take the below for example.

I rest my case at iconic. Particularly now that Adam Driver has taken over the knitted sweater look from Knives Out Chris Evans. Lady Gaga, as always, looks like a queen. The two look very much like their real-life counterparts.

House of Gucci posters

You’ll be pleased to know that we’ve been treated to a batch of insights into the look and feel of the House of Gucci film with the release of a collection of film posters.

Check out Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:

Here’s Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci:

(King) Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci:

Prepare to be shocked at Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci:

And last, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci:

Most recently, MGM/Universal has released a full cast poster for House of Gucci with the tagline ‘A legacy worth killing for’. Chilling, no?

Can we take a moment to appreciate the transformation of Jared Leto, please?

House of Gucci trailer

We now also have access to two action-packed trailers for the film which you can check out below. Be prepared, they will give you chills.

Continue reading about the first trailer and its initial reactions in our write up here.

MGM dropped a second trailer for House of Gucci in late October and it zooms right in on Lady Gaga’s performance as Patrizia.

When is House of Gucci’s release date?

The film was initially set for a cinema release date of November 24, 2021. That, however, has since changed with Universal confirming the film will be coming out to Australian cinemas much later on January 1, 2022, instead.

Disappointing, we know. I guess we’re going to have to rewatch the House of Gucci trailers over and over as we slowly approach a release date.

But will it be worth your time?

Here’s the big question. As a film with a lot of hype around it, House of Gucci promises a lot. But according to initial reviews, does it deliver?

The audience score for this film is currently sitting at 83 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty promising. However, the Tomatometer is hovering at an underwhelming 63 per cent.

Here’s a quick look at the sentiment online. Alessa Dominguez of BuzzFeed News called the film “Unambitious and underwhelming”.

Max Weiss of Baltimore Magazine had a different view, though, sharing that “It gave me everything I needed — and then some. I wanted the film to be over-the-top, messy, silly, involving, gorgeous, stylish — and it’s all those things”.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see if all that glitters here is in fact gold.

This article has been updated with additional information since its original publish date.