No Time to Die and House of Gucci Will Soon Be on Stan

Streaming services are battling for our eyeballs and part of that includes going to war for good content. Case in point, our Aussie streaming service Stan has recently extended its exclusive partnership with MGM which means a whole range of epic movies and TV shows are on the way for Stan subscribers.

From the latest Bond movie to brand new original TV shows, let’s find out what this partnership means for Stan.

What new MGM content is coming to Stan?

Last year headlines were made when Amazon bought MGM over in the United States. This threw into question the future home of MGM’s content library, which includes everything from Hollywood classics to the entire catalogue of James Bond films.

It seems that this deal hasn’t stopped Stan from renewing its partnership with MGM in Australia which means we can turn to our Aussie streaming service for all our MGM favourites.

If you’re unsure what that includes, here are a few of the exclusive highlights from the new deal that are coming to Stan soon:

Billy the Kid – an epic romantic-adventure series based on the famous American outlaw. Written by Michael Hirst (Vikings, The Tudors).

– an epic romantic-adventure series based on the famous American outlaw. Written by Michael Hirst (Vikings, The Tudors). The Box – a supernatural psychological thriller starring Anna Friel (The Girlfriend Experience) from creator Adi Hasak (Shades of Blue).

– a supernatural psychological thriller starring Anna Friel (The Girlfriend Experience) from creator Adi Hasak (Shades of Blue). The Reunion – based on Guillaume Musso’s best-selling novel and starring Ioan Gruffudd (Liar, Harrow)

– based on Guillaume Musso’s best-selling novel and starring Ioan Gruffudd (Liar, Harrow) House of Gucci – starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

– starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino. Licorice Pizza – starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie.

– starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie. Respect – the celebrated biographical musical drama starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin.

– the celebrated biographical musical drama starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin. The Addams Family 2 – the animated musical comedy starring Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron.

– the animated musical comedy starring Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron. The James Bond franchise, including Daniel Craig’s final performance as Bond in No Time To Die.

Take note that a lot of these titles, including Oscar-buzzworthy favourites like House of Gucci and Licorice Pizza, aren’t due to stream on Stan until 2023, so we’ll still be waiting a little while for those.

The entire James Bond franchise is back streaming on Stan as of now (it disappeared for a little while). However, the latest instalment, No Time To Die, will also be hitting the platform in 2023.

If you’re wondering what else is worth streaming on Stan check out the best movies and TV shows you can find on the platform next.