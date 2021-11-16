Downton Abbey a New Era: Yes, Maggie Smith Is Back for the Sequel

Well, it seems we’re “all cordially invited to the grandest escape of the year”. Universal has dropped its first sneak peek at the second Downton Abbey movie and fans of the series and the first film are eager to hear all they can about part 2.

If that’s you, consider this your guide to the next major Downton Abbey movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era.

What’s Downton Abbey?

Downton Abbey exploded into the hearts and minds of people all over as a TV series first. The historical drama (it kicks off in 1912) centres on the Crawley family and their estate, as well as the many crises they face over the seasons.

Downton Abbey the movie followed in 2019 and was met with largely positive reviews (it sits at 84% on Rotten Tomatoes). The synopsis for that film reads as:

The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue — leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance.

What’s the story for Downton Abbey the movie number 2?

For now, we don’t have a huge amount of information but we do know Downton Abbey: A New Era is set in France and will focus on some spicy family drama – as Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) warns in the teaser trailer.

The synopsis for the film is:

When Hollywood invades the Abbey, members of our beloved Crawley household escape to the south of France where they will confront a dark secret from their past.

Can I see the trailer?

Indeed you can! Universal shared its first trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era on November 16.

The clip starts with Violet Crawley saying, “Years ago, before you were born, I met a man. And now I’ve come into the possession of a villa in the south of France”.

So, you can expect it to be a fun one.

Who’s in the cast and crew?

Simon Curtis (My Week With Marilyn) is directing the film, and the cast lineup has been revealed, also.

It includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith (woo!), Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton, and new cast members Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West and Jonathan Zaccaï.

What’s the release date?

Downton Abbey: A New Era has been slated for an Australian release date of March 17, 2022. It will be hitting cinemas on that date.

Where can I see the original series?

If you’d like to catch up on the original storyline, you can find the Downton Abbey series on Amazon Prime Video. There’s a solid six seasons there so hopefully, that should tide you over for some time.

The Downton Abbey movie (2019) is available to rent or buy online from services like Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

