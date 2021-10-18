The Batman: Everything We Know About DC’s Dark New Reboot

If you thought we’d had enough movies about Batman, I’m sorry friend, you would be wrong. Another new movie featuring the caped crusader is coming to cinemas next year and The Batman looks like it will (literally) hit different.

Here’s what you need to know about the vigilante’s next big-screen adventure.

What’s the story?

You may remember once upon a time that Ben Affleck was set to star and direct his own Batman movie. For various reasons that film fell apart and was replaced by The Batman, which is essentially a reboot of the franchise.

We’ve seen the tragic origin story that turns Bruce Wayne into Batman a million times over, so you’ll be glad to know this film won’t be re-treading that path.

Instead, we’ll see Batman in his second year of crime-fighting as he faces the corruption within Gotham City and hunts down a deranged serial killer known as The Riddler.

The Batman will apparently draw from pivotal comics like Batman: Year One and The Long Halloween. Given these inspirations, it looks like this version of Batman will be darker than we’ve ever seen before.

Early reactions from test screenings of the new Batman film have also been popping up on social media and so far they are looking positive. The word on the street is that this will be a full-on horror film and that it even had audiences gasping out loud.

This new behind-the-scenes footage should give you a better idea of where The Batman is going.

How does this movie tie into the DCEU?

Warner Bros. has been trying to establish a DC cinematic universe to rival the likes of Marvel for years now, but The Batman will not be part of this.

Instead, it will exist as its own standalone film and won’t be influenced by any of the other established characters and storylines from the canon DCEU.

It’s basically a fresh slate for the character and means you can go into this film without having viewed any other DC movies.

That being said, The Batman is intended to be a trilogy of films and has already spawned the development of a new spin-off TV series about the Gotham police. So while it may not be part of the DCEU, it looks like The Batman will have its own little cinematic universe anyway.

The Batman: Cast

Now for the all-important question: who’s playing Batman?

Robert Pattinson is the new chosen one who will be donning the cowl in The Batman. Pattinson initially received a wave of backlash but, like every Batman before him, it’s best not to judge before seeing the performance for yourself.

Joining the cast is Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

We have Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) to thank for this new vision, who took over directing duties from Ben Affleck.

Is there a trailer?

We got our first trailer for The Batman over a year ago at DC FanDome and it definitely delivered on that dark and gritty promise. Literally, you may have to squint to see a lot of these scenes.

Another (incredibly dark) trailer was dropped at DC FanDome this year and gives us a more detailed look at Pattinson’s Batman.

This latest trailer gives us a better look at Colin Farrell’s unrecognisable Penguin look and Zoe Kravitz’s debut as Catwoman. The Riddler is also teased as a Jagsaw-esque mastermind planting riddles around the city.

As for Batman himself we’ve now got much better look at Pattinson in the suit and even have a few lines in his best Batman voice. Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler Alfred (Serkis) also shows up in this trailer and, as usual, is pretty worried about our mate Batman.

There are also so many action-packed scenes in this trailer from car chases to hallway fights. If you thought the trailer wasn’t dark enough already there’s also more than one fight scene occurring in the literal dark.

The Batman: Release date

Like so many other movies, The Batman’s release date has been pushed back multiple times. It was a miracle the film managed to wrap shooting after Robert Pattinson contracted COVID-19 in the UK.

The movie is currently scheduled for release in cinemas on March 3, 2022, but don’t be surprised if this changes.

As someone who has seen all the Batman movies this is definitely the most excited I’ve been since The Dark Knight, so you officially have permission to get keen.

Let’s hope The Batman can live up to the hype when it launches next year.