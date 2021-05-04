Every Movie Marvel Is Releasing in the Next Three Years – and When

If you thought Avengers: Endgame was the end of Marvel movies, you’d be wrong. Coronavirus may have impacted production schedules but Marvel’s slate of upcoming films is not slowing down.

Phase Four of the MCU was intended to start with Black Widow, all the way back in 2020, but given the pandemic delays and cinema closures, things have been shuffled around.

To remind us all just how much we have to look forward to in the coming weeks, months and years, Marvel released a sizzle reel celebrating the Infinity Saga and its upcoming Phase Four slate, with new footage, titles and release dates.

Here are all the Marvel Phase Four films we have to look forward to.

Black Widow

We’ve been waiting forever for Natasha Romanoff’s solo outing, even before COVID-19 came along. When Black Widow finally (hopefully!) releases in July, we’ll finally learn more about Nat’s backstory and how she became Black Widow.

Scheduled for release: July 9, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi will mark the arrival of Marvel’s first Asian-American superhero. It’ll also be Marvel’s first foray into martial arts. Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh all make up the cast and the film recently wrapped after a prolonged production in Sydney!

Scheduled for release: September 3, 2021

Eternals

Eternals is one of Marvel’s stranger comic books. It follows a race of eternal beings who have lived in disguise on Earth over history.

The cast for Eternals is absolutely stacked with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek and Chloe Zhao directing, fresh off her Academy Award win.

Scheduled for release: November 5, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home

After much debate over what ‘home’ themed tagline Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man film would get, we’ve finally received Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not much is known about the plot of this third outing, but if rumours are true we could see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear as their versions of Peter Parker alongside Holland.

Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will be reprising their roles as previous Spider-Man villains, Doc Ock and Electro, so don’t be surprised if No Way Home goes full Into the Spider-Verse.

Schedule for release: December 17, 2021.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange’s second movie will up the weird as it dives into the multiverse. Make sure you’ve seen WandaVision before you catch this film because Elizabeth Olsen will be appearing as Scarlet Witch in the sequel, fresh off the events of her solo series.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor will also be back alongside Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez aka Miss America. You’ll want to see how this all comes together.

Scheduled for release: March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder

Aussies should be familiar with this one as nearly every Hollywood star has travelled down under to take part in Thor Love and Thunder’s filming in Sydney. Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi have teamed up again for this fourth instalment, so expect plenty more Ragnarok vibes.

There are endless things to be excited about with Thor 4. Natalie Portman as female Thor! Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is King of Asgard! Russell Crowe as Zeus! Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher! The entire cast of Guardians of the Galaxy! The list goes on.

Scheduled for release: May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel’s new sizzle reel revealed more than just release dates and dropped the title for the upcoming Black Panther sequel. Aptly titled Wakanda Forever, it’s unclear how exactly this film will progress following the tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman, but many of the original cast members will return for the sequel, including Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Michael B. Jordan.

Scheduled for release: July 8, 2022.

The Marvels

Captain Marvel won’t be the only Marvel in her second film, The Marvels. Brie Larson will be joined by Monica Rambeau (played by Teyonah Parris), who was last seen gaining some epic powers after the events of WandaVision. And Iman Vellani will join the cast as the newly crowned Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, after starring in her solo outing on Disney+. Get ready for a trio of Marvellous heroines.

Schedule for release: November 11, 2022.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Not much is known about Ant-Man’s third film, but given the title, we can assume we’ll be heading back into the Quantum Realm. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer return alongside Kathryn Newton who is taking over the role of Cassie Lang.

Schedule for release: February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3

Following their appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder the Guardians will return in their third film, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. James Gunn will direct, fresh off his other superhero team up with DC’s The Suicide Squad.

No plot details yet but we can assume it’ll have something to do with finding the alternate timeline version of Gamora, who disappeared after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Scheduled for release: May 5, 2023.

Fantastic Four

We literally know nothing about Marvel Studios’ take on Fantastic Four except that it’s happening. Given it appears at the end of the sizzle reel, we can expect this one to come out after Guardians 3, so mid-2023 or later.

Every Marvel film and TV show in Phase Four

If you prefer it in list form, here’s everything confirmed for Marvel’s phase four.

Black Widow (July 9, 2021)

(July 9, 2021) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3, 2021)

(September 3, 2021) Eternals (November 5, 2021)

(November 5, 2021) Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021)

(December 17, 2021) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022)

(March 25, 2022) Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6, 2022)

(May 6, 2022) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 8, 2022)

(July 8, 2022) The Marvels (November 11, 2022)

(November 11, 2022) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023)

(February 17, 2023) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

(May 5, 2023) Blade (undated)

(undated) Fantastic Four (undated)

And don’t forget the TV Shows. There are just as many TV shows as there are movies coming to Disney+ for Marvel soon. Here’s everything that fits into phase four.

WandaVision (2021) – Available now on Disney+

– Available now on Disney+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Available now on Disney+

– Available now on Disney+ Loki (June 11, 2021)

(June 11, 2021) What If? (mid-2021)

(mid-2021) Hawkeye (late 2021)

(late 2021) Ms. Marvel (2021)

(2021) Moon Knight (2022)

(2022) She-Hulk (2022)

(2022) Secret Invasion (undated)

(undated) Ironheart (undated)

(undated) Armor Wars (undated)

(undated) I Am Groot (undated)

Right, have you got your life planned out for the next three years? I know I have.

Remember, this is Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so if you need to catch up on Phases 1-3 you can find them all over on Disney+. Except for Spider-Man, which is a little different, you can find all those here.