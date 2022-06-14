Glass Onion: Knives Out 2 Will Bring a Layered Crime Thriller to Netflix in 2022

Fans of Agatha Christie-style murder mysteries were no doubt delighted by Rian Johnson’s 2019 murder mystery film Knives Out. The movie rivalled adaptations of Christie’s actual work and gave us a fresh and original mystery, bolstered by an absurdly huge A-list cast. It’s not a twist then that a sequel to Knives Out is on the way from Netflix, titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Knives Out 2… Glass Onion?

Knives Out 2 only recently received the official title of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Is it because the mystery has layers? Will it make us cry? Hard to say what it could allude to, but regardless it’s a title that Netflix paid big bucks for.

The streaming service shelled out over $400 million for the rights to two Knives Out sequels last year, meaning the films will come to Netflix rather than cinemas.

Fast forward a year and Knives Out 2 is well and truly on the way.

Beyond this mysterious title, we know that Glass Onion will see Benoit Blanc return to crack another case. This time the setting will be the luxurious waters of the Mediterranean, with the film taking place in Greece.

Plot-wise, Netflix hasn’t given much away, but Rian Johnson did say on socials that Agatha Christie continues to be a huge influence on the sequel and that this one will have a whole new “tone, ambition and reason for being.”

Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022

Who are the suspects?

Just like the first movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has enlisted an all-star cast for its new lineup of suspects.

Sadly, Chris Evans and his delightful sweater/jumper will not be making an appearance. However, we will of course get Daniel Craig back as detective Blanc.

Joining the cast will be Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madlyn Cline, Dave Bautista and Kate Hudson.

Place your bets now on which one you think is the culprit for this mystery crime.

The film is written and directed once again by Rian Johnson.

Is there a trailer?

There isn’t a full trailer for Glass Onion yet but we do have this stylish title reveal.

You can also get a very small glimpse of Daniel Craig and co. in this teaser for Netflix’s 2022 film slate.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Release Date

We don’t have a release date for Knives Out 2 just yet except that it will release in 2022 during the “holiday” season, according to Netflix.

If you want to rewatch the first film in preparation for Glass Onion you can find Knives Out on Netflix and Binge.

