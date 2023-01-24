Oscar Movie Contenders: How to Watch All the Buzz-Worthy Films in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Here we are approaching awards season yet again. It’s shaping up to be a competitive slate at the Oscars this year, at least, if the Golden Globes winners are anything to go by, so if you want to catch up on all the films garnering awards buzz before Hollywood’s night of nights, rest assured there is a way.

Oscar nominations are set to be announced on the 25th of January, but in the meantime, you can catch many of the films gaining Oscar buzz in theatres or streaming services now. Here are some of the ones to watch:

Where to watch all the films gaining Oscar attention in 2023

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The wildly creative multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All At Once is getting plenty of attention for Best Picture as well as performances for Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

Where to watch in Australia: Prime Video or Binge

The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical new film took home Best Drama at the Golden Globes, making it a strong contender for all sorts of Oscar awards. The story explores Spielberg’s childhood and relationship with his parents through the characters of Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle), Mitzi (Michelle Williams) and Burt (Paul Dano).

Where to watch in Australia: In cinemas now

Babylon

Babylon is the latest film fever dream that pays tribute to the 1920s in Hollywood. Damien Chazelle enlists an all-star cast with Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva and Jean Smart for his new film, which has a mega runtime. Everything about the movie is extravagant, which sets it up for Oscar’s attention.

Where to watch in Australia: In cinemas now

Avatar: The Way of Water

A sequel far too long in the making, Avatar: The Way of Water has finally made it to cinemas and is once again climbing its way to the top of the box office. James Cameron’s film is a spectacle of special effects once again, which guarantees a nomination in the VFX category at least.

Where to watch in Australia: In cinemas now (but expect it on Disney+ eventually)

Elvis

Baz Luhrmann took us on a glamorous ride through rockstar Elvis Presley’s life in Elvis, but it’s Austin Butler’s performance as the King that’s really capturing everyone’s attention. He’s so committed he’s permanently fused with a southern accent; that’s got to be worth an Oscar, right?

Where to watch in Australia: Available to buy or rent on digital VOD platforms.

Tár

Australian actress Cate Blanchett is the tipped frontrunner for Best Actress this year thanks to her performance in Tàr, where she plays a fictional female conductor leading one of the world’s best orchestras.

Where to watch in Australia: In cinemas on January 26

The Whale

In a massive career comeback, Brendan Fraser is gaining all sorts of praise for his role in The Whale, where he stars as a reclusive and severely obese man struggling to reconnect with his daughter. He’s definitely one to watch in the Best Actor category.

Where to watch in Australia: In cinemas on February 2

All Quiet on the Western Front

Based on the classic novel, All Quiet on the Western Front is an anti-war film set in the final days of WWI, where an idealistic young German soldier is exposed to the realities of war. The film should definitely score a nomination for Best International Feature Film, if not also Best Picture.

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh (the man behind Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing Missouri) brings another quirky dark comedy to the screen in The Banshees of Inisherin. Built upon the chemistry between Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, Banshees follows the breakdown of a friendship on a remote island community in Ireland.

Colin Farrell is another contender for Best Actor this year, and the film will no doubt get a Best Picture and Screenplay nomination as well.

Where to watch in Australia: In cinemas now

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The follow-up to one of Marvel’s most acclaimed movies of all time lives up to the hype. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever explores the nation of Wakanda in the wake of T’Challa’s death as a new Black Panther rises to take the mantle. Angela Bassett took home the Golden Globe for her role in the movie and could well do the same at the Oscars.

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+ from February 1

The Woman King

It’s a shame more people aren’t talking about The Woman King, but perhaps an Oscar nomination will change all that. Viola Davis’ performance certainly deserves one as she stars as the leader of an all-female warrior group protecting the African kingdom of Dahomey.

Where to watch in Australia: Available to rent or buy on digital VOD platforms.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Not to be confused with the other Pinocchio movie in 2022, acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro has a different take on the wooden puppet boy. The stop-motion animated film is made with such beauty we’ll no doubt see it represented in the Best Animated Film category.

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

There is a surprising amount of movies to see at both cinemas and on streaming again, so prepare for your Oscar ballot with these potential winners!

This article on oscar movies has been updated since its original publish date.