Turning Red: You Can’t Go Wrong With a Pixar Movie About a Giant Red Panda

Pixar movies are undoubtedly some of the best movies, whether you’re an adult or a child. This year, the geniuses over at Pixar animation are bringing us Turning Red, an adorable new coming-of-age fantasy film that is sure to be an instant hit.

If you’re already intrigued by the sound of Pixar’s new project, read on because we have all the details for you.

Turning Red: What’s it about?

Turning Red explores themes that everyone who knows what being a teenager is like can probably relate to.

The story follows Mei Lee, a teenager with a helicopter mother who is going through the uncertainties of growing up. The only difference for Mei Lee is that every now and then her adolescent struggles come with the side-effect of turning into a giant red panda.

Here’s the synopsis from Disney:

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

The film comes from director Domee Shi, who directed Pixar’s adorable short film Bao (if you haven’t seen it go watch it on Disney+ right now!) The film was an incredibly moving exploration of empty nest syndrome and it looks like Turning Red will tackle some similarly poignant themes.

Check out the trailer below to get an idea.

Who is part of the voice cast?

As mentioned Domee Shi is the director behind Turning Red and Lindsey Collins is the producer of the film. In awesome news, this makes Shi the first solo female director of a Pixar film.

In the voice cast, we have Rosalie Chiang as Mei Lee and Sandra Oh as her mother, Ming.

Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hyein Park, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, Tristan Allerick Chen and Addie Chandler are also part of the voice cast.

Turning Red: Release Date

Like many films, Turning Red was initially supposed to have a cinema release. But due to the ongoing uncertainties of the pandemic, (or the pandademic, am I right?) Disney made the decision to fast track it straight to streaming instead.

Turning Red will release on Disney+ in Australia and around the world on Friday, March 11.



It will be free with a Disney+ subscription rather than behind Disney’s Premier Access paywall.

Turning Red is just one of the movies Pixar is releasing this year. We also have details on the studio’s next film, Lightyear, which is a Buzz Lightyear origin story.