Morbius: Everything You Need To Know About The Marvel Vampire Movie

If you’re a fan of comic books and vampires then Morbius is the movie you’ve been waiting for. The popular Marvel vampire is making his way to the Sony cinematic universe and will be kicking 2022 off in bloody style.

For those who aren’t as familiar with Morbius, we’ve got your back.

Who is Morbius, the living vampire?

Dr Michael Morbius was an award-winning biochemist who became a vampire not by supernatural means but by a biochemical experiment gone wrong.

Morbius grew up with a rare blood disease that he attempted to cure himself but instead, he ended up giving himself pseudo-vampiric abilities. Some of these abilities include flight, enhanced speed and strength, super hearing and a need to drink blood to stay alive.

In Marvel Comics he has commonly been an enemy of Spider-Man but eventually spawned his own series of comics. Morbius also has history with other notable Marvel players like Blade, Ghost Rider and the Sinister Six.

What’s going on in the movie?

The synopsis for Sony’s Morbius movie seems pretty in line with the character’s comic origins:

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

We’ve also got a couple of trailers for Morbius that give a better idea of what to expect.

Things get even creepier in the latest trailer that Sony released for the film.

Is Morbius part of the MCU?

When it comes to Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, things get complicated.

Each studio has licensing agreements for different Marvel characters. Sony has the rights to Spider-Man and a lot of his associated characters, meanwhile, Marvel Studios has the rights to basically all the other characters you see in the MCU.

While the two have been able to come to an agreement on some things, such as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man appearances, others are kept strictly within each studio’s wheelhouse.

Morbius is part of Sony’s Spider-Man universe which includes the likes of Venom and Spider-Man: Homecoming and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film.

It’s more likely we’ll see Morbius crossover with Tom Hardy’s Venom in the future, but you might see some Spider-Man references in Morbius as well.

Who is in the cast?

As you can see from the trailers, Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club, Suicide Squad) is taking the lead as Morbius.

He’s accompanied by Matt Smith (The Crown), Adria Arjona (6 Underground), Jared Harris (Chernobyl), Al Madrigal (The Way Back) and Tyrese Gibson (F9).

The film is directed by Daniel Espinosa (Life).

Morbius: Release date Australia

Life every film, Morbius’ release date was pushed back multiple times due to COVID-19.

It is now scheduled for release in Australian cinemas on January 20, 2022.

This means Morbius is releasing at the same time in Australia as it is in the U.S. which is good news for us after COVID delayed so many films down under.