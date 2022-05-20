Spiderhead: Would You Sign Up for Chris Hemsworth’s Sci-FI Prison?

There really is no shortage of movies to watch this year, but one we’d like to draw your attention to is Chris Hemsworth’s latest, Spiderhead. The Netflix film just received some exciting updates, so let’s dive into what looks like a wild ride.

What is Spiderheard?

Spiderhead is a sci-fi, comedy and psychological thriller based on George Saunders’ short story Escape From Spiderhead.

The story follows an eccentric visionary who runs a futuristic prison that experiments on its inmates with mind-altering drugs, in an attempt to fix human nature.

The synopsis from Netflix reads:

In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti, inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff and Lizzy, form a connection, their path to redemption takes a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether.

Things get even wilder in Spiderhead’s first trailer which features an all-star cast, the stunning locations of Queensland and Chris Hemsworth’s American accent.

Who is in the cast?

Leading the cast is our favourite Aussie Chris Hemsworth as the man behind it all, Steve Abnesti.

The two main test subjects are played by Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. Mark Paguio, Tess Haubrich and Nathan Jones also star.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) with a script from Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Spiderhead: Australian release date

If you’re keen on Spiderhead, the good news is you won’t have to wait long. The film is set to release on June 17, 2022.

When it’s available you’ll be able to stream it over on Netflix. Like most Netflix releases in Australia, Spiderhead will likely drop around 6p.m. AEST.

This is just one of many original movies Netflix is rolling out this year. You can check out the full some more of the streaming service’s 2022 releases here.