Jurassic World Dominion: Life Finds a Way in the Final Film in the Trilogy

If there’s one thing we know for a fact it’s that life finds a way – and so do Jurassic Park movies. This year we’ll be seeing Jurassic World Dominion, the third instalment in the Jurassic World trilogy, which brings both the original and new cast together for another hectic dinosaur adventure.

Here’s everything we know about Jurassic World Dominion.

Which dinosaurs are dominating Dominion?

Jurassic World Dominion is the conclusion to the Jurassic World trilogy that began in 2015. It will pick up the story of the previous movie, Fallen Kingdom, which saw the dinosaurs that had been rescued from Isla Nublar released into the wilds.

Here’s the synopsis from Universal:

Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

As for which dinosaurs we’ll see, expect all the usual players that survived Isla Nublar like Parasaurolophus, Stegosaurus, Velociraptor and, of course, the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

It’s been reported by Collider that Jurassic World Dominion will have the longest runtime of any Jurassic film to date at 2 hours and 26 minutes. That’s a whole lot of movie! Make sure you get yourself a comfy seat in the cinema.

Jurassic World Dominion cast

Jurassic World Dominion marks a very special occasion as it will be the first time the original Jurassic Park trio and the Jurassic World actors will work together in the same movie.

The holy trinity of originals is returning including Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Joining them from Jurassic World are Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as well as BD Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Omar Sy.

New cast members on the film include DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Campbell Scott.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow who also directed Jurassic World.

Hold on to your butts, here’s the trailer

Jurassic World Dominion first showed us a mysterious prologue, that was originally intended to be the first five minutes of the film but ended up being cut. Still, you can find it online and it’s worth a watch to see what life might have been like 65 million years ago.

You can also gaze upon the first main trailer below. By the look of things, the dinosaur/human cohabitating isn’t going so well.

Where can you watch the other movies?

Jurassic World Dominion culminates years of Jurassic Park films so you might want to brush up on the previous movies before you see this one. Luckily, there are options to stream it at home.

Here’s where you can find all the Jurassic films on streaming services in Australia.

Jurassic World Dominion: Australian release date

Big dinosaurs deserve the biggest screen possible which is why Jurassic World Dominion is getting an exclusive theatrical release.

It will hit cinemas in Australia on June 9, 2022.

