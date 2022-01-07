15 Major Movie Releases to Look Forward to in 2022

Movies were actually back in 2021, we even saw a few! But 2022 is definitely shaping up to be an even more hectic year for movies.

Between superhero movies, video game-to-movie adaptations and Oscar-worthy hits, it looks like there’ll barely be a week without a new movie worth watching in 2022. Here are some of the movies you should keep an eye out for in the new year.

Top movies to watch in 2022

House of Gucci

Father, son and House of Gucci. This biographical look at the family behind one of the world’s largest designer fashion brands stars some absolute icons in Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

The film is directed by Ridley Scott and also stars an unrecognisable Jared Leto. Expect to see this one at the Oscars.

Australian movie release date: January 1, 2022

Scream

Same title, different Scream. The classic horror franchise is returning with some old and new faces.

David Arquette, Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell will return as their original characters alongside a new bunch of young adults as they try to uncover the new killer behind the Ghostface mask.

Australian movie release date: January 13, 2022

Nightmare Alley

The latest film from Guillermo del Toro stars Bradley Cooper as a manipulative carnival worker who hooks up with Cate Blanchett’s equally dangerous psychiatrist. If you know the mind of del Toro you know what to expect from Nightmare Alley.

Australian movie release date: January 20, 2022

Spencer

Yes, it’s another film about Princess Diana, but this time we’re taking an in-depth look at that fateful weekend that essentially ends Diana and Charles’ marriage.

Kristen Stewart is taking on the role of Diana in Spencer and critics are already raving about her performance. The movie picks up almost where the fourth season of The Crown left off so it’s the perfect thing to watch while you wait for the next season.

Australian movie release date: January 26, 2022

Death on the Nile

Murder mystery fans rejoice because the classic detective Poirot is back on big screens this year. Kenneth Branagh returns as the sleuth to uncover the culprit behind a new murder on a glamorous river steamer in Death on the Nile.

As usual, the suspects are an array of all-stars including Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, Tom Batemen, Annette Bening and Jennifer Saunders.

Australian movie release date: February 10, 2022

Uncharted

One of the biggest video games of all time is getting the big-screen treatment with Sony’s Uncharted movie. Tom Holland is starring as the hero Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg as Sully. For any Uncharted newbies, the game (and presumedly movie) has vibes of Indiana Jones and Tomb Raider.

It’s definitely one action-packed film you don’t want to miss in 2022.

Australian movie release date: February 22, 2022.

The Batman

Batman is back in possibly his darkest reboot yet for The Batman. Robert Pattinson is behind the cowl as the caped crusader in his early years of crime-fighting. He’ll be going after The Riddler (Paul Dano), the Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) will also appear.

Australian movie release date: March 3, 2022

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Downton Abbey may have ended years ago but the series lives on in the period drama’s second feature film. The new movie, titled Downton Abbey: A New Era, will see Hollywood invade the Abbey pushing the Crawley family to escape to the south of France.

Your favourites are all back, including Maggie Smith, along with a handful of new members like Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Dominic West.

Australian movie release date: March 17, 2022

Morbius

Sony is expanding its superhero universe with an origin story for Morbius, the living vampire. Jared Leto is taking on the role of Dr Michael Morbius who is infected with a rare blood disease and goes to extreme lengths to cure himself, with vampiric results.

Australian movie release date: April 1, 2022

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Harry Potter fans have a lot to look forward to this year with the debut of the 20th-anniversary reunion. After that, however, there’s also the third Fantastic Beasts movie.

Secrets of Dumbledore builds on the revelations of the previous film and pits Newt Scamander and his friends against the rising power of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Jule Law and Eddie Redmayne are back but Johnny Depp is not with Mads Mikkelsen taking on the role of Grindelwald for this film.

Australian movie release date: April 7, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

One of the many Marvel movies we have to look forward to in 2022 is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As many would know Doctor Strange will appear next in Spider-Man: No Way Home and it’s expected this next movie will deal with the aftermath of that, where the multiverse has seemingly been flung open. Elizabeth Olsen is set to return as the Scarlet Witch for the first time since WandaVision.

Australian movie release date: May 5, 2022

Top Gun Maverick

After 33 years, Tom Cruise is returning to (one of) the movies that made him famous, Top Gun Maverick. When training a group of graduates, Maverick finds that his old friend Goose’s son is part of his team and embarks on a mission that will force him to face his ghosts.

Australian movie release date: May 26, 2022.

Jurassic World: Dominion

The third film in the trilogy of Jurassic World films, Dominion shows us what life looks like when dinosaurs reintegrate into our lives in the 21st century. To deal with this life-altering threat, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will recruit the help of some experts with Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern all returning to the franchise.

Australian movie release date: June 9, 2022

Lightyear

Lightyear is the Toy Story origin story you didn’t know you needed. Chris Evans is portraying the space ranger in the movie that the toy Buzz Lightyear became based on. You’ll see an all-new side to Buzz Lightyear in this film, including the fact he has hair!

This will easily be one of the best film releases for 2022, so watch this, erm, space.

Australian movie release date: June 2022

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

It’s a good time to be Spider-Man and one of the most exciting upcoming projects featuring the web-slinger is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The sequel to the animated Into the Spider-Verse film sees Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy journey into the multiverse yet again and come face to face with Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099.

Australian movie release date: October 2022

There are so many good movies to see in the cinema this year and this isn’t even all of them. Keep an eye on this post as we add more highly anticipated films coming your way in 2022.

You can also check out some of the best TV shows coming out in 2022 if you prefer the small screen.