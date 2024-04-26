3 Tips That Will Help You Fall Asleep Faster

If I could have one super power it would be to fall asleep instantly. There’s nothing worse than staring at the ceiling for hours on end, and, according to Audible research, over half of Australians struggle with falling asleep. To help those of us who struggle with sleeplessness, Lifehacker Australia consulted sleep expert Olivia Arezzolo for some guidance on how to fall asleep faster.

Tips and tricks for falling asleep faster

Let’s start with some reasons you might not be able to fall asleep. Arezzolo shared this could be due to a range of factors, including stress and anxiety, which can lead to a hormone called cortisol being released in our bodies, which lowers the production of the sleep-promoting hormone, melatonin. Another reason is that you may not have a proper bedtime routine – ideally, you should have one that is free of social media.

Now, we all know it’s not as easy as saying, “just stop stressing,” to get our sleep schedules in order, so here are some practical tips from Arezzolo that may help.

Minimise light exposure

Similar to cortisol, light acts as a suppressant for melatonin, so ensuring your room is as dark as possible when sleeping (and before going to sleep) will help you feel tired. Arezzolo suggests limiting light for two hours prior to bed, but if that is unavoidable, try to use blue light-blocking glasses to help eliminate harmful light that can suppress sleep.

Do some deep breathing

Deep breathing, as Arezzolo explained, is useful in activating the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps us feel calmer. The expert recommended using the 4-7-8 breathing method (in for 4, hold for 7, out for 8), as a way to slow the respiratory system and promote a deeper sleep. Meditation before bed can also help as it slows your brainwaves into a rhythmic theta pattern.

Try listening to calming sounds

There can be any number of things that interrupt your sleep, but sound is definitely a big factor—sometimes, there’s an annoying noise that won’t go away, and sometimes, it’s simply too quiet.

Arezzolo suggested playing some calming or dreamy soundscapes – like rain sounds or ocean waves – to help you fall asleep faster, as it allows your brain to synchronise into that slower theta pattern. Audible has a collection designed specifically for this if you’re struggling to find options.

A lack of sleep can have all sorts of potential health detriments, so keep these tips in mind the next time you’re struggling to drift off.

Lead Image Credit: Cartoon Network