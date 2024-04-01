40 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas That Aren’t Another Breakfast in Bed

Contributor: Stephanie Nuzzo

In Australia, Mother’s Day 2024 will land on Sunday, May 12. This means you have over a month to get a present for your mum, but organising a great gift for Mother’s Day isn’t always easy.

Whether your mum is into fashion and beauty, the latest tech, gorgeous homewares, or even just some nice chocolates and wine, we’ve made a list of gift ideas to give your ma on Mother’s Day.

The Best Mother’s Day gift ideas

Homewares

Emma Sleep Comfort Mattress, from $539.25 (usually from $719)

Impress mum with a seriously cool addition to the house. We like this option because it caters to pretty much every budget. You could give mum something as simple as a candle, or as extravagant as a luxe, cloud-like mattress. It’s totally up to you!

Our recommendations:

Home appliances

Dyson V8, $599 (usually $799)

If Mum is akin to Marie Kondo and finds organisation therapeutic, some fun homewares and labellers could provide her with a nice afternoon (and an even nicer pantry when she’s done). Alternatively, if she’s been banging on about wanting a Dyson for what feels like forever, the V8 Absolute is conveniently on sale right now.

Our recommendations:

Clothes, shoes and accessories

Merry People Bobbi Gum Boot, $159.95

If Mum taught you everything you know about fashion and you both share a love for kitting out your ‘drobes, then it’d be rude not to get her something fancy to rock now that the weather’s getting colder. If you know, she’s heading on a European summer or taking a trip up north to take advantage of the warmer weather, a couple of cute accessories could do the trick, too?

Our recommendations:

Loungewear and sleepwear

Papinelle Sienna Flutter Nightie, $84.95 | UGG Classic Mini II Boot, $239.99

If your mum goes to bed every night wearing Snoopy pyjamas from 1993, level up her bedtime gear with one of these fancy pants sleepwear or lounge options we found online. And if mum’s already sorted for fresh Pjs, suss out her slipper situation because they’re always a good Mother’s Day gift too.

Our recommendations:

Renpho Massage Gun, $109.99 (usually $199.99)

Mum works hard and deserves easy access to some self-care, okay? Help facilitate that with a handheld massage device. There is a range to choose from — this massage guns, neck and back massagers, leg massagers, foot massagers and more.

Our recommendations:

Experiences

Scenic Flight Over Sydney Harbour and Northern Beaches, $279 each or $549 for two

Redballoon is a classic choice for Mother’s Day gifts because who doesn’t love an experience? There is a ridiculously long list of experiences on the website that any mum would be thrilled to receive — who doesn’t want to trek around Australia for Mother’s Day? And if she happens to need a buddy to go along with her, you can get a treat, too.

Our recommendations:

Books

If mum is an avid reader or is a fan of an audiobook, give her some new reading material as a Mother’s Day gift.

Our recommendations:

Beauty products

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long, $794 (usually $949)

Rally the siblings (and even dad), and buy mum the high-end products she may not get for herself. In our opinion, it’s one of the more unique Mother’s Day gifts you can give, and she deserves it.

Our recommendations:

Last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas

While we’re still a good one and a half months out from Mother’s Day, we all know that some of us are absolutely going to leave gift shopping until the last minute. We’re not all Virgos! And if you’re thinking, “that’s me”, we’re here to help. You can find a complete guide to all our best last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas right here. As a bonus, they’re all also come in at under $100 as well.

Sustainable Mother’s Day gifts

If mum fancies herself a bit of an environmentalist, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve curated a complete guide to the best sustainable Mother’s Day presents, from vegan chocolate to salvaged timber cheese boards. You can check it out over here.

Mother’s Day flowers

Ah, flowers — the ‘if all else fails’ (read: you forget and leave it until the last minute) Mother’s Day gift. If it’s your go-to, we’ve created a guide to some of the best flower delivery services for Mother’s Day in Australia, so you can pick mum a beautiful bunch.

When is Mother’s Day in Australia?

Traditionally, Mother’s Day in Australia falls on the second Sunday in May, so this year, it’ll land on Sunday, May 12 — plenty of time to find something nice for Mum.

