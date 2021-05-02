Where To Buy Flowers Online For Mother’s Day

If you’re panicking about what to give your super mum on Mother’s Day, there’s no better last-minute gift than a gorgeous bouquet of flowers to brighten up her day (and home). Since May 9 is just around the corner, we’ve collated a list of places where you can buy flowers online.

You might feel a little nervous ordering flowers online rather than heading to your local florist and picking out a bunch yourself, but this is honestly just as good and far more convenient. Each bouquet is lovingly put together by onsite florists who package it and deliver it safely to your door. Mum never has to know you left it so late and she’ll feel extra special with a gorgeous bunch of blooms in her house.

LVLY

For their Mother’s Day edit, LVLY is offering a personalised selection of gifts to celebrate your mum on this special occasion.

For instance, the ‘LVLY Personalised Ink Series‘ includes a tattoo-inspired flower jar, designed by artist Clare Clarity of Hot Copper Studio. You will have the option of adding your mum’s name, favourite phrase or nickname. Since you only get 20 characters, you’ll have to keep it short and sweet so get your creatives juices flowing. The flower jar costs either $69 or $79 depending on posy size.

Or, if you want something a bit more extravagant, their ‘LVLY Day Maker‘ package is definitely going to make your mum smile. The bundle, presented in a ‘someone thinks you’re awesome’ gift box includes a flower jar, a FLWR jasmine and pear hand cream, dreamy and creamy artisan milk chocolate, ‘Treat yo self’ ginger quote cookie, and cheeky chocolate almonds. It’ll cost you between $119-159 depending on posy size.

Visit LVLY for more flowers online and place your order.

Easy Flowers

Easy Flowers is perfect for people who either have a tight budget or don’t mind splurging a little. Their range of stunning flower bouquets cost anywhere between $35 and $90 plus and some select items even have a 15-25% discount. From a bright arrangement of daisy, gerbera and lisianthus to a more subtle but gorgeous bouquet of alstromeria, gypsophila and rose, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from.

Alongside the flowers, you can also purchase one of their gift packages such as the ‘Deluxe Pamper Pack’ which includes items like the sage and cedar candle from Peppermint Grove; Yarra Valley Body & Bath French Clay Face Mask Kit, and a bottle of Patritti Sparkling Brut. If you’re feeling particularly fancy, you can even opt for the Pink 24K gold-plated preserved rose.

Visit Easy Flowers to place your order.

Interflora

Tell your mum how special she is with one of Interflora’s stunning flower arrangements carefully selected for Mother’s Day. From a bouquet of seasonal flowers titled ‘Madre’ which costs $62 to a higher end vase full of vibrant white lilies ($168.15), you won’t be limited in options to choose flowers that fit well within your budget. You can add on balloons, a bottle of wine, chocolates, a soft toy or a vase on top of your selection of flowers.

Interflora is also offering gift baskets filled with treats such as their ‘Tasty Nibbles’ package which features savoury biscuits, olives, nuts and more, presented in a large box and perfectly tied with olive ribbon.

Visit Interflora to place your order.

Flowers For Everyone

Whether it’s a pure white flower basket, a rustic native bouquet, or a luscious pink tulip vase, Flowers For Everyone is going to please. Their arrangements are bright and colourful or subtle and classy if that’s your preference.

The price range varies between $44.99 to $219.95 depending on how extravagant you want to go.

On the higher end you have the Peace Lily Pamper Hamper which includes a re-usable woven basket, bottle of Chandon sparkling wine, Freckleberry fruit and nut dark chocolate bar, ECOYA French pear candle, ECOYA French pear diffuser and a fresh peace lily plant.

Visit Flowers For Everyone to place your order.