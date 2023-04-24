Bunnings Gifts Your Mum Is Sure to Love This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is rapidly approaching and if you’re still stuck on what to get the important mother figures in your life, Bunnings has a great selection of products that are sure to spoil every mum.

It’s no secret that every mum loves a good Bunnings trip and there’s always something there for every type of mother, so this list has a diverse range of products for you to find the perfect gift.

We’re eyeing this Green Lane Twiggy decorative wall art mirror, which is only $199, and will add a sophisticated edge to your mother’s home.

This Two Trees King Cotton hammock is also sure to be a winner at $78. What mum doesn’t want the gift of ultimate relaxation?

Bunnings Mother’s Day gift guide

Two Trees King Cotton hammock – $78

Practa Rainbow Candle Making Project kit – $24.97

Good Pot Co. 16 cm Ocean Stikki cylinder – $7.50

Crafted Paint Your Own pots – $27.96

Flexi Storage oak hexagonal shelf – $29.12

Mirabella pink glass Brooke Table Lamp – $42

Home Grown Grow Table Lamp – $42.90

Green Lane Twiggy decorative wall art mirror – $199

Tradeflame 22 piece wood burning soldering iron kit – $43.95

Brilliant Black Eternity circular LED table lamp – $45

Tuscan Path 30 cm white Phoenix egg pot – $49.48

Matador Tempo 2 Burner Portable BBQ – $499

This is obviously just a gift suggestion list but the Bunnings website is filled with incredible products that we’re sure your mum will love.

It’s actually hard to believe that Mother’s Day is just a few weeks away. Why is this year already going so quickly?

If you’re the type of person who always seems to leave Mother’s Day gift buying to the last minute, here are some great flower delivery services to help you out.

We’ve also got a great rolling list of Mother’s Day gifts that’ll make your mum’s life much easier. Or maybe you’re looking for some ‘free’ gifts to give the mother figure in your life that show your appreciation and love.