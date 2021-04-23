17 Sustainable Mother’s Day Gifts That Are Next Level Thoughtful

Mother’s Day is getting closer and closer, and you might (like me) be breaking a sweat over what to buy her. Given that we just celebrated World Earth Day, we figured it’s as good a time as any to round up some ethically-made, eco-friendly gift ideas. If you’re looking for something mum will genuinely love and is good for the earth as well, look no further than the below sustainable gifts.

From vegan chocolate to salvaged timber cheese boards and even a handbag made from recycled bottles, there’s something in here for every kind of mum. She’ll feel extra touched that you’ve thought about her and our planet earth when choosing her gift this year.

This deluxe bath caddy is made from 100% natural and eco-friendly sustainable bamboo. There’s room for everything including a book, snacks, phone, candle and of course, a glass of wine.

If mum deserves some well-needed R&R time, this is the perfect give. This gift set is all natural and handmade in Australia, it includes a pink clay face mask, bubble bath mix and bath salts.

For the mums who love to entertain, a beautiful cheese board made from salvaged Camphor Laurel timber is the perfect sustainable gift.

This brand is Australian-made and owned, with the gift set featuring their best-selling air detoxifying aromatic mists: Gayndah Orchard and Toowoomba Carnival. They make a lovely room spray with notes of cedar wood and citrus.

With all the work they do, mums deserve to have the best possible rest. These hypoallergenic, bamboo sheets feel like you’re floating on a cloud, guaranteeing a good night’s rest. They’re also antibacterial, non-toxic, zero-waste and require minimal ironing – win.

Using natural and organic ingredients, this gift set includes a brightening cactus clay mask and hydrating face and hair oil. It’s the perfect way for mum to book in some self-care time.

There’s nothing quite as soothing as lighting a candle, and this aromatherapy candle gift set is the perfect selection. Made with pure soy wax, plant essential oil, lead-free cotton wick – and they smell great, to boot.

Dry body brushing has been increasing in popularity for its health benefits like energising the body and increasing circulation. This brush is made from FSC certified timber and sisal plant bristles that’ll massage the skin and leave her feeling rejuvenated.

Brushing our hair is something we have to do everyday but there’s no reason we can’t be helping the planet while we do it.

If you don’t want to splurge on a new quilt, a bamboo pillowcase is a great alternative that’ll still provide plenty of benefits. It’s thermo-regulating, breathable and promotes better skin and hair courtesy of its silky soft texture.

This stunning bag is actually made from 100% recycled material, but you’d never know. The bag itself is derived from recycled resin from windshield glass and the inside is made from recycled plastic bottles. It’s just as chic as any other handbag but its much better for the earth.

If she doesn’t have an aromatherapy diffuser yet, Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to gift her one. This beautiful diffuser is made from bamboo and glass, meaning it can double as a diffuser and ornament. Grab a few soothing essential oils and it’s the perfect sustainable gift pack.

There’s nothing quite like the taste of delicious, organic honey. This raw honey raw honey is produced and harvested from rooftop beehives in Brisbane’s inner-city, offering a taste of local diversity that can’t be found anywhere else. Plus, it tastes delicious on top of your Sunday morning pancakes.

It’s a well-known fact that cups of tea are good for the soul. This gift pack includes a vitality, skin glow, digestive and sleep tea so there’s a special brew for every mood.

Reusable water bottles aren’t a new thing, but having an aesthetically-pleasing one makes it much more fun to use. These glass bottles from SoL are a beautiful gift that’ll have everyone asking where she got it from.

This sustainable gift set includes two of INIKA’s best-selling products – the Long Lash Mascara and the Organic Lip & Cheek Cream. Both are vegan and cruelty-free, so mum can get ready in the morning knowing that she’s being kinder to the environment and her skin.

Sometimes you can’t beat a classic, and chocolate is always a surefire winner in the gifting world. Loco Love are organic, gluten-free, vegan and absolutely delicious.