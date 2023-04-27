Once Again, ALDI Has Everything Your Mum Could Ever Want This Mother’s Day

Look alive, people. Mother’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re struggling for gift ideas to buy the special woman in your life, ALDI has once again got all your needs covered.

There are a lot of great standouts in this year’s Mother’s Day gift catalogue at ALDI, including the return of their heated throw blanket for $34.99.

ALDI knows no two mother figures are the same, so there is loads of variety in its gift ideas this year. From a hair waver for $29.99 and a vintage turntable for $69.99 to a smartwatch for $49.99, there’s something for everyone.

What mother or mother figure do you know that doesn’t need a good massage or a coffee? Well, there’s an Expressi Geo coffee capsule machine for $149 and a foldable foot spa for just $59.99.

There’s truly no excuse for you not to land on an epic gift idea for Mother’s Day this year.

ALDI Mother’s Day Special Buys gift ideas

ALDI hair care gift ideas for Mother’s Day

ALDI’s Hair Rituals special buys range for Mother’s Day is available as of Wednesday, April 26

Hair Waver – $29.99

Cordless automatic hair curler – $49.99

Cordless hair remover – $39.99

ALDI blanket gift ideas

ALDI’s Stay Toasty special buys range will be available from Saturday, April 29

12V heated travel blanket – $29.99

Heated throw blanket.- $34.99

ALDI tech gift ideas for Mother’s Day

ALDI’s Groovy Gifts for Mum will be available from Saturday, April 29

Vintage turntable – $69.99

Assorted vinyl record titles – $17.99

Smartwatch with interchangeable straps – $49.99

Dual wireless charging clock – $69.99

Digital radio with dual alarm clock – $69.99

True wireless earbuds – $69.99

You can find the entire catalogue here.

ALDI coffee gift ideas

ALDI’s Mother’s Day Delights range will be available from Wednesday, May 3

Expressi large milk frother – $59.99

Expressi Geo coffee capsule machine – $149

Double wall thermo glasses (2 pack) – $9.99

ALDI self-care gift ideas for Mother’s Day

ALDI’s Masseuse Magic range will be available from Wednesday, May 3

Foldable foot spa – $59.99

Mini massage gun – $59.99

Hot and cold massager – $49.99

Shiatsu neck and shoulder massager – $49.99

Shiatsu neck massage cushion – $39.99

Shiatsu back massage cushion – $39.99

You can find the full Mother’s Day delights catalogue here.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys are limited and in demand, so plan your purchases ahead of time and check ALDI’s website to see which items will be in stock at your store.

Worst comes to worst, you can always get your mother, or mother figures in your life, some beautiful flowers.