Audiobooks Are the Perfect Last-Minute Gift Idea for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is fast approaching and if you haven’t got a gift yet, it’s time to get moving.

Books are always a reliable option, after all, who doesn’t love reading? Digital and audiobooks are an even better idea nowadays because they don’t cost you shelf space. Plus you can easily take them wherever you want without the fear of hardcovers weighing down your luggage.

If your mum hasn’t yet delved into the world of audiobooks, a great place to start is with an Audible subscription. Subscriptions start at as little as $16.45 for one month and range up to $164.50 for a whole year. You can also sign mum up for a 30-day free trial before committing.

Alternatively, if your Mum likes a physical book to hold, consider getting her an e-book reader. Amazon is currently running some great deals on its Kindles. You can get a waterproof Kindle Paperwhite right now for $169 ($30 off) or a Kindle Oasis for $349 (save $50).

Now, if you’ve settled on a Kindle or Audible subscription this Mother’s Day, you might be wondering where to start. Well, there are hundreds of thousands of options at your disposal, including 6+ alright, alright, alright hours of Matthew McConaughey reading out his memoirs.

Here are some of the top audiobook and digital book suggestions for your Mum.

Mother’s Day book recommendations

Midnight Library – Matt Haig

What if you could try out all the lives you could have lived and pick one? Would you choose differently? Thirty-four-year-old Nora’s life could be better. She’s lonely, single and has just lost her job. Her cat dying feels like the last straw. What else is there to live for? Then she finds a library between life and death where she gets to try all the other lives she could have lived. The Midnight Library is a gloriously relatable novel about life, death and the in-between. It is about finding hope, playing chess, dumping regrets and picking the right people around you.

Kindle – $10.79

Honeybee – Craig Silvey

The highly anticipated new novel by the best-selling author of Jasper Jones. Late in the night, 14-year-old Sam Watson steps onto a quiet overpass, climbs over the rail and looks down at the road far below. At the other end of the same bridge, an old man, Vic, smokes his last cigarette. The two see each other across the void. A fateful connection is made, and an unlikely friendship blooms. Slowly, we learn what led Sam and Vic to the bridge that night. Bonded by their suffering, each privately commits to the impossible task of saving the other. Honeybee is a tender, profoundly moving novel brimming with vivid characters and luminous words. It’s about two lives forever changed by a chance encounter – one offering hope, the other redemption. It’s about when to persevere and when to be merciful as Sam learns when to let go and when to hold on.

Kindle – $14.15

The Survivors – Jane Harper

Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever on the day a reckless mistake led to devastating consequences. The guilt that still haunts him resurfaces during a visit with his young family to the small coastal community he once called home. Kieran’s parents are struggling in a town where fortunes are forged by the sea. Between them all is his absent brother, Finn. When a body is discovered on the beach, long-held secrets threaten to emerge. A sunken wreck, a missing girl and questions that have never washed away….

Kindle – $14.99

Greenlights – Matthew McConaughey

I’ve been in this life for 50 years, been trying to work out its riddle for 42 and been keeping diaries of clues to that riddle for the last 35. Notes about successes and failures, joys and sorrows, things that made me marvel and things that made me laugh out loud. How to be fair. How to have less stress. How to have fun. How to hurt people less. How to get hurt less. How to be a good man. How to have meaning in life. How to be more me. This is 50 years of my sights and seens, felts and figured-outs, cools and shamefuls. Graces, truths and beauties of brutality. Getting away withs, getting caughts and getting wets while trying to dance between the raindrops. Hopefully, it’s medicine that tastes good, a couple of aspirin instead of the infirmary, a spaceship to Mars without needing your pilot’s license, going to church without having to be born again and laughing through the tears. It’s a love letter. To life. It’s also a guide to catching more greenlights – and to realising that the yellows and reds eventually turn green, too.

Kindle – $15.99

Turns Out, I’m Fine – Judith Lucy

Judith Lucy was just great! Sure, the last remaining member of her immediate family had died, she was menopausal, she suspected her career was in the shitter, and it seemed like the world was going to hell in a handbasket – but she was about to move in with the love of her life! Everything would work out because she had a man. Then, in the space of 24 hours, her relationship came apart, and so did she. A broken heart became the catalyst for a complete existential meltdown. She was nearly 50, suddenly alone and unsure about every aspect of her life. In her most candid and insightful book yet, Judith figures out what went wrong and then turns her attention to finding out what her life might look like if it went right. Thanks to a series of revelations and a slight drowning experience, Judith slowly starts to realize that her life is still full of possibilities and despite death, heartache, and a dry vagina, it turns out…she’s fine.

Kindle – $16.99

The Duke and I – Julia Quinn

The first novel in Julia Quinn’s worldwide best-selling Bridgerton novels, now a series created by Shonda Rhimes for Netflix. This is the story of Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke: welcome to the ballrooms of Regency London… By all accounts, Simon Basset is on the verge of proposing to his best friend’s sister, the lovely – and almost-on-the-shelf – Daphne Bridgerton. But the two of them know the truth – it’s all an elaborate plan to keep Simon free from marriage-minded society mothers. And as for Daphne, surely she will attract some worthy suitors now that it seems a duke has declared her desirable… Their ruse works like a charm – at first. But as Daphne waltzes across ballroom after ballroom with Simon, it’s hard to remember that their courtship is a complete sham. Maybe it’s his devilish smile, certainly it’s the way his eyes seem to burn every time he looks at her. It wasn’t the plan, but it seems she’s falling for the duke, for real.

Kindle– $8.99

