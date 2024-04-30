King’s Birthday Weather 2024: Here’s the Long-Range Forecast for Australia

Another long weekend has passed and we’re already looking forward to our next public holiday. In most parts of Australia, this will be the King’s Birthday public holiday in June, a weekend that often calls for a short getaway (provided the weather allows it).

While still over a month away, we thought we’d take a look at the long-range weather forecast to see what’s likely in store for us over the long weekend.

When is the King’s Birthday in 2024 and which states observe it?

So here’s the thing: King Charles’ birthday is not actually on the date we choose to observe it as a holiday. The public holiday date also varies across the different Australian states and territories.

The King’s Birthday falls on the second Monday of June, which this year will be Monday the 10th. New South Wales, ACT, Victoria, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and South Australia will all observe the public holiday in June. Queensland and Western Australia celebrate it at different times throughout the year.

Australian capital city weather forecasts for the June long weekend

To get an idea of the long-range weather forecasts for the long weekend in June, we’ve referred to predictions made by AccuWeather. We’ve also only included forecasts for the Australian capital cities that are celebrating the holiday on June 10.

King’s Birthday Sydney weather forecast

Temperature: 10-20°C

Weather: Rain

Chance of rain: 62%

King’s Birthday Melbourne weather forecast

Temperature: 10-14 °C

Weather: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

King’s Birthday Hobart weather forecast

Temperature: 4-14°C

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Chance of rain: 1%

King’s Birthday Canberra weather forecast

Temperature: 2-14°C

Weather: Showers

Chance of rain: 60%

King’s Birthday Darwin weather forecast

Temperature: 20-34°C

Weather: Sunny and humid

Chance of rain: 5%

King’s Birthday Adelaide weather forecast

Temperature: 9-15°C

Weather: Cloudy, some showers

Chance of rain: 56%

Winter is certainly reflected in some of those temperature forecasts, so be sure to pack appropriately wherever you may be travelling. Bear in mind the public holiday is still over a month away, and the weather is likely to change in the lead-up to that, but we’ll be keeping this piece updated with the latest forecasts in the weeks ahead.

Lead Image Credit: iStock/ Tristan Fewings – WPA Pool/Getty Images