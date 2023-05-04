10 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas That Are Still Thoughtful

Don’t be too hard on yourself if you’re one of those people who leaves shopping for presents until the last minute. We’ve all been there. It can be hard when work and life get in the way, only for you to look in your diary and find out you’ve totally forgotten that tomorrow is a special occasion. Mother’s Day is usually one that easily creeps up on us.

This year, the big day falls on Sunday, May 14. And to help you with your gift-giving woes, we’ve collated a cool list of last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas that will have Mum thinking you planned her present well in advance.

The Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Something, literally anything from THE ICONIC

We’re less than two weeks out from Mother’s Day, which means you’re either going to have to physically walk into a mall to go present shopping or order from retailers that have super speedy delivery, like THE ICONIC. We’d be lying if we said that THE ICONIC’s fast delivery hasn’t saved our asses a time or two right before a big event, or when we’ve forgotten someone’s birthday. You can buy mum a cute last-minute gift (like Ugg’s new Classic Ultra Mini’s, $229.99), and she’ll be none the wiser.

Some of our personal faves are this gorgeous Sheridan Supersoft Luxury Robe ($159.99) and Biologi Bk Vitamin C Face & Eye Serum ($88).

You can shop THE ICONIC’s Mother’s Day edit here.

Something Unique

Typically buying something last minute means that it can lose that personal touch, but we’ve managed to find a way around that. You can shop from places like The Print Bar and get something completely unique for mum. The Print Bar does custom printing on things like T-shirts, aprons, tea towels, mugs and more, so you can whip up a design, and have it same-day printed and shipped just in time for Mother’s Day. Our pick would be some really cute tea towels or a customised apron if mum loves to cook.

You can check out The Print Bar’s options here.

Airbnb Online Experience

You may not be able to take your mum for a weekend getaway, but that doesn’t mean she can’t experience an adventure right from the comfort of her home. Your mum can zoom across Paris on a panoramic tour, or work on her dance moves with a flamenco class for a Spanish-themed evening.

There are loads of online classes to choose from — just make sure they’re taking place during Australia-friendly hours.

Visit Airbnb Experience to choose a class you think your mum will love.

Disney+

Getting your mum a Disney Plus subscription is perfect for a good throwback, and it costs $139.99 for the entire year. Streaming movies, docu-series, and TV shows have never been more on-trend than it is now, so this is going to be a real winner with her. She can catch up on old classics such as Lion King or re-watch all the Marvel movies if that’s her thing.

Sign up here for a monthly or yearly subscription to Disney Plus.

Hello Fresh

If mum enjoys cooking but needs a break from the constant trips to the grocery store and deciding what to cook each day, do her a solid and give her a Hello Fresh gift card. The minimum spend on their gift card at the moment is $80, which feeds two people three meals a week. Once you’ve signed up and selected your meals, the service will deliver a box to your doorstep filled with fresh ingredients to cook the recipes inside.

Visit Hello Fresh to check out other gift card options.

LVLY

If you aren’t buying the idea of a bouquet of flowers as a Mother’s Day present, then the funky and cool-as-hell flowers from LVLY will definitely change your mind. For instance, you can get the LVLY bunch of flowers or natives, and it comes in a personalised jar. You can get everything from a sweet, “Happy Mother’s Day [insert mum’s name here]” or a cheeky message emblazoned across. Either of these fun options starts at $70.

Best bit: LVLY is offering same-day delivery in a bunch of places like Sydney, Wollongong, Central Coast, Geelong, Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Adelaide. However, be on the safe side and place an order earlier.

For more options, head to LVLY’s website.

Jimmy Brings

Nothing says “we’ve got your back in the last minute” better than a Jimmy Brings delivery. Treat your mum to her favourite bottle as a little Mother’s Day present — whether it’s red, white or sparkling wine — Jimmy does same-day, under-an-hour delivery if she lives in an Australian capital city. There’s no doubt she will have her drink of choice in hand on May 14.

Visit Jimmy Brings to place your order.

Something from Amazon (as long as you have Prime)

If you know mum has been eyeing a new appliance like the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner ($699) or even a new Kindle ($179), you can buy it from Amazon. Just check to see if you can get it on Prime, and you might be eligible for next-day delivery. This way, you not only look thoughtful, but your Mother’s Day gift idea won’t look so last minute.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.

The Pilates Class Subscription

Co-founded by Jacqui Kingswell and Tash Oakley, The Pilates Class is an online Pilates platform that offers a variety of guided classes. Depending on her mood, Mum can work through a calming stretch, a chill class, a satisfying class or an intense class for anywhere between 10-40 minutes. A subscription starts from around $200 annually.

You can sign up for The Pilates Class here.

A Keep It Cleaner Membership

Run by best friends Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw, Keep It Cleaner is a wellness app that offers fitness programs, a wellness hub, a run tracker, daily meal plans, hundreds of recipes, playlists, an interval timer, goal-setting capabilities and a bunch more. The best part? You can score your fitness-loving mum a monthly subscription for just $19.95 — or $115 yearly if you want to splurge a little on the leading lady in your life. The perfect Mother’s Day gift idea if you ask us.

You can sign up for a Keep It Cleaner membership here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.